Square meter of home ownership is above inflation and costs more than R$ 8 thousand in Curitiba

The sale price of residential properties increased 0.52% in July, after rising 0.47% in the previous month. Well above the IGP-M/FGV and IPCA-15/IBGE inflation indexes, which registered monthly changes of 0.21% and 0.13% in the period, respectively. The data is from the FipeZAP+ Index released this Tuesday (2).

Based on the sample of residential property listings for sale in July 2022 evaluated by the institution, the average price per square meter calculated for the 50 cities monitored by the FipeZAP+ Index was R$8,120.

Illustrative for own home. Photo: Mastersnaiper/Disclosure/Pixabay

Among the 16 capitals monitored, São Paulo had the highest average value (R$9,946/m²), followed by Rio de Janeiro (R$9,798/m²) and Vitória (R$9,528/m²).

According to the survey, 45 of the 50 cities monitored showed a nominal increase in residential property sales prices. With the exception of São Paulo, all the locations where prices increased registered a rise above monthly consumer inflation.

In relation to the last 12 months, ended in July 2022, the FipeZAP+ Index accumulates a nominal advance of 5.97%. Lower variation than the inflation accumulated by the IPCA/IBGE (+10.97%) and by the IGP-M (+10.08%) in the same period.

SALE PRICE OF RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES

Capital – Change in the last 12 months – Average price (in BRL)

São Paulo – +3.97% – 9,946

Rio de Janeiro – +2.47% – 9,798

Belo Horizonte – +5.98% – 7,396

Brasília – +4.49% – 8,673

Salvador – +5.22% – 5,613

Fortress – +9.21% – 6,654

Recife – +7.78% – 6,861

Porto Alegre – +2.41% – 6,430

Curitiba – +16.70% – 8,189

Florianópolis – +13.42% – 9,118

Victory – +21.94% – 9,528

Goiânia – +20.25% – 5,775

João Pessoa – +12.17% – 5,316

Campo Grande – +12.84% – 4,906

Maceió – +15.30% – 6,734

Manaus – +2.14% – 5,696

Sources: FipeZAP+, IBGE, FGV and Central Bank of Brazil