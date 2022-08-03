Starbucks and Subway owner buys Eataly in Brazil – 08/01/2022 – Panel SA

Owner of the operations of Starbucks, TGI Fridays, Subway and Brasil Airport Restaurants, SouthRock bought the Brazilian branch of the gastronomic complex Eataly Brasil and wants to accelerate the expansion of the brand in the national market. Today the company has a unit in São Paulo.

The agreement was announced on Monday (1st).

Inaugurated in 2015, the branch had the participation of Eataly USA and the holding Hortus, owner of St. Marche and Empório Santa Maria, however, with the acquisition of SouthRock, the companies leave the operation.

The deal, whose value was not disclosed, still needs the evaluation of Cade (Administrative Council for Economic Defense), which should happen in the next 60 days.

According to the company, the store on Avenida Juscelino Kubitschek, in São Paulo, receives more than 20,000 visitors a week, with part of this audience made up of tourists from different regions of the country. Worldwide, the brand has seven stores, in destinations such as the United States, Japan, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Germany and Italy.

Joana Cunha with Paulo Ricardo Martins, Gilmara Santos and Diego Felix