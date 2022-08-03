Steam hardware survey shows AMD CPUs continue to gain ground

Linux is also gaining ground thanks to the popularity of the Steam Deck

The latest edition of the Steam Hardware Survey shows that there is a Platform gamers’ growing preference for AMD CPUs. While Intel still dominates 66.26% of the machines used in the store, AMD grew 2.22% in a single month and is already present in 33.73% of the analyzed computers.

Another point that draws attention in the research is the fact that Linux is rapidly growing among the most used operating systems. While Windows and its 97.03% remains dominant, Apple OSX is used by 1.74% of players, while Linux appears with 1.23% — value that tends to increase as more consumers receive their Steam Deck units.

O GPU field remains dominated by NVIDIAthat have 76.19% of participation, leaving AMD behind (14.64%) and Intel (8.96%). The most popular models continue to be the GTX 1060 and the GTX 1650the first high-performance model registered, the RTX 3080appears in 15th position with 1.68% of participation.

Windows 11 decreases participation

The research also showed that Windows 10 64 Bit remains the most used system by Steam players (73.17%), having increased its share by 1.91% in the last month. Second place is Windows 11 which, despite already appearing at 21.12% in the machines analyzed, had a drop of 0.11% in the last month.

Other data revealed by the survey indicate the domain of systems with 16 GB of RAM memoryGPUs with 8 GB of VRAM and 1080p resolution (1920×1080) as the most used. The total storage space is 1TB on average, and in the field of virtual reality, the Oculus Quest 2 is dominant and is present in 50.32% of machines with such an apparatus.

Indonesia bans access to Steam, Epic Games, PayPal and more services

Companies did not register in time in new government database



While the numbers aren’t fully representative of Steam’s user base, the survey tends to show quite faithfully the Hardware trends the PC market is following. According to Valve, all data shown is collected voluntarily and completely anonymously from a base of more than 120 million active users.

…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: WCCFTech, Steam