Stellantis: GAC criticizes end of production in China

End of the line. Stellantis officially withdrew from the joint venture with GAC (Guangzhou Auto) and generated a localized crisis in the face of criticism made by the Chinese partner, especially directed at Carlos Tavares, CEO of the international group.

As we already know, the breakup is no secret, being reported here a few days ago, however, a recent interview by Carlos Tavares to Bloomberg Television heated up the mood in China.

In the interview, Tavares warned of the growing risks of operating factories in China because local politicians are increasingly meddling in business operations.

The GAC has countered Tavares’ claims about the end of the deal, calling them “unbelievable”.

Guangzhou Auto said Stellantis’ operations “have not been successful as a result of the lack of respect for customers in the Chinese auto market”.

Tavares alleged that the GAC did not want to comply with a memorandum of understanding that the two companies signed and, in this case, relating to Stellantis’ increased stake in the deal.

The Stellantis CEO stated that the GAC “preferred to breach rather than execute it. We concluded that, of course, the trust was broken.”

Last week, Stellantis announced that it would close its factory with GAC in China, where the Renegade, Compass and Grand Commander models were produced.

The allegation was that the operation was not profitable and so it decided to import all the models sold there.

GAC said the joint venture “has not been able to establish a mutually reliable operating mechanism adapted to the highly competitive environment in China to reverse the adverse situation of ongoing losses in recent years.”

Tavares, even acknowledging that the operation was a loss, claimed that the closure of the operations was due to a breach of trust on the part of the local partner.

Stellantis wanted 75% of the business, but the GAC would not be willing to change the partnership.

In China, Stellantis has 1% of the market, as Peugeot, Citroën and DS have more presence than Jeep there.

The departure of the American brand should change things for French brands, as Stellantis wants to reduce assets in the country and in 2030, import more and produce less in China.

[Fonte: Auto News China]