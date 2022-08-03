STF begins to judge this Wednesday whether the new Misconduct Law can benefit convicts; understand | Policy

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) begins to judge this Wednesday (2) the possibility of retroactive application (to past cases) of the changes made in 2021 in the Administrative Improbity Law.

The plenary will analyze a specific case, which will serve as a parameter for the others. The trial is that of a prosecutor ordered to reimburse the damages caused to the INSS by its negligence in the function. The rapporteur is Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

The case is one of the Court’s priorities and has general repercussions, that is, the decision must be followed by the other instances.

It will be up to the STF to analyze whether the change in the law, which now requires the agent’s intent (intention) to configure the improbity, can be applied to cases already judged before the sanction of the rule.

The amendments to the Misconduct Law were sanctioned in October 2021 by President Jair Bolsonaro, after approval by the House and Senate, and have been criticized for restricting improbity and making sanctions difficult.

The improbity law serves to frame dishonest conduct that violates principles of public administration, causes damage to the treasury and results in the illicit enrichment of public agents.

From the approved amendments, the text began to require the agent’s intent, that is, the intention to commit an irregularity, for the conviction. Before, wrongful acts, without intention, were also punished.

The law also changed statute of limitations, the time allotted for the state to sue the agent for the act of improbity, which has been shortened in some cases.

The text also determines that an action for improbity will only be appropriate if there is effective damage to public property.

The proceedings on the subject involve public agents, such as civil servants and politicians, who may have their conviction reversed if the STF understands that the changes may be retroactive.

According to information from the Supreme Court, 1,147 appeals questioning the issue are still waiting for a final position from the Court. But the number of cases is higher.

In a document sent to the Court on July 26, the Public Ministry of São Paulo states that, in 2021, it recorded approximately 4,760 civil inquiries in progress in the area of ​​public property, “which will potentially be affected by the retroactive application of the law” in the state.

The MP-SP also says that, since 2011, it has filed 8,768 actions of improbity, with 2,798 cases upheld and 1,346 decisions to sanction loss of office or suspension of political rights “that will be potentially affected”.

The memorial is signed by the Attorney General of Justice, Mário Luiz Sarrubo, who assesses that the retroactive application of the law may lead to “the reinstatement of thousands of public servants who lost their function, with requests for the perception of salaries in relation to the period they were on leave”. , in addition to requests for refund of amounts collected as a civil fine, due to convictions for conduct that became atypical [sem previsão em lei]with great damage to the treasury and legal security”.

As the changes are more beneficial, a wing of jurists argues that they should be applied to previous cases, following the same logic of criminal law, in which the law retroacts to benefit the defendant.

Thiago Sombra, partner in the Public Law area at Mattos Filho, expects the Supreme Court to choose this position.

“The expectation is that the decisions handed down by the STF are in accordance with the understanding that has already been adopted and promoted by doctrine and jurisprudence”, he says.

On the other hand, there are those who argue that the Constitution provides for the application of a more beneficial law to past cases only when it comes to crime, that is, in the criminal sphere, but not in improbity, which is administrative.

In an opinion in the case, the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, argues that the law cannot retroact, under the risk of setback in the fight against corruption. He also argues that the statute of limitations should only be computed from the enactment of the law.

Who can file a misconduct action?

Another issue at trial is who can file administrative impropriety actions and civil non-prosecution agreements.

The new law determined that only the Public Ministry can propose this type of action. This rule was temporarily suspended by Moraes, but the minister’s decision will still be reassessed by the plenary.

While the STF does not decide, the Court has already issued decisions based on the new law. In May, the Federal Court of the 1st Region denied an administrative impropriety action by the Federal Public Ministry against former Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello and five other people for the oxygen crisis in Amazonas during the Covid-19 pandemic. The judge understood that the conduct is no longer provided for by law.

In June, former federal deputy Rôney Nemer was re-eligible due to the change in statute of limitations. The decision was made by Minister Nunes Marques, of the STF. Nemer was convicted accused of receiving values ​​in exchange for support for the government of José Roberto Arruda (PL).

Arruda also obtained a favorable decision from Minister Humberto Martins, of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), which suspended his ineligibility. He was convicted of impropriety and had his political rights stripped in Operation Pandora’s Box.

Martins suspended the effect of two convictions on the grounds that the STF would still judge the retroactive application of the Misconduct Law. This temporary decision was overturned by Minister Gurgel de Faria on his return from recess.