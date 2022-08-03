STF judges actions that could bring convicted politicians back to the electoral scene

posted on 03/08/2022 05:42 / updated on 03/08/2022 08:51



(credit: Pablo Valadares/Chamber of Deputies)

The countdown to one of the most anticipated trials of the year ends today. The three lawsuits questioning, in the Federal Supreme Court (STF), changes in the Administrative Improbity Law have stirred the spirits of those who intend to return to the game of politics, if the Court recognizes the retroactivity of the rule. To Mailsources projected a tight score among ministers, with a tendency to keep the reform made by Congress valid.

The trial may end in six to five, with a final decision by Minister Luiz Fux, president of the STF. Minister Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the action, must cast a vote to veto retroactivity. However, his position must be won by the more guarantor wing of the Court, according to these sources.

The result of the trial could restore eligibility for politicians who have already been convicted by the courts, are banned from contesting elections, but intend to return to public life as of October. The lawsuits question whether the changes introduced by Law 14,230/2021 can be applied retroactively. What is decided by the magistrates will have general repercussion, that is, it will be valid for all cases in progress related to the subject in the country.

Arthur Lira himself can benefit from the maintenance of the reform promoted by Congress. He is responding to two lawsuits for administrative impropriety for his role as federal and state deputy. In both cases, the change is positive for the parliamentarian because of the “intercurrent statute of limitations” — when the legal term expires for the Judiciary to consider the case for the benefit of the defendant, who is free of charges.

Other political acquaintances, such as the former governor of Rio de Janeiro Anthony Garotinho (União Brasil-RJ), the former governor of the Federal District José Roberto Arruda, the former mayor Cesar Maia (PSDB-RJ) and the former Minister Eduardo Pazuello (PL-RJ) may benefit if the lenient rule for cases of improbity is approved by Congress and is retroactive to the sanction of the law.





“Casuistry”

The text sanctioned by the Legislature established that, for the conviction of public agents, proof of intent will be required – the intention to commit the crime. In the assessment of Professor Thiago Viana, criminal lawyer, proof of intent is a point of divergence that can make punishment difficult. “Overall, there was a setback in the requirement, because it ended up giving an opportunity to benefit politicians already convicted and ineligible because of the previous wording of the law”, he pointed out.

“This casuistry is in the air, in which, depending on the result, many people who were out of the game will return to the game”, evaluates political scientist André César, from Hold Assessoria Legislativa.

The retroactive application of the new improbity law is of interest not only to politicians, but also to agents and public servants accused of irregular behavior during work. According to lawyer Francisco Zardo, who defends a prosecutor accused of causing damage to the Treasury, the Constitution enshrines the fundamental right to the retroactivity of the most beneficial law – which is also guaranteed by the American Convention on Human Rights. “The law retroacts for the benefit of the accused or the defendant. In addition to complying with the rule of the Constitution, the retroactivity of the most beneficial rules regarding intent and the reduction of statute of limitations implements the principles of equality of all before the law and the reasonable duration of the process”, he argued. But he points out that this does not mean impunity. “The fact that the Supreme Court recognizes retroactivity does not leave the public administration unprotected. The STF has already decided that the reimbursement of the recurrent damage of an act of improbity is imprescriptible”, he added.