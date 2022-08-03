Tainá Müller says she was repulsed by Gianecchini’s villain

Tainá Müller talks about domestic violence: ‘Aggression is not normal’

Star of the Netflix series “Good Morning, Veronica”, Tainá Müller spoke about the entry of new characters into the plot, especially the villain played by Reynaldo Gianecchini. The actor plays a pastor who abuses his own daughter, played by Klara Castanho.

“We completely antagonize the series. I looked at his scenes on the monitor and didn’t believe it. I couldn’t swallow, he makes me totally repulsed!”, she told “Quem”. “We get involved between the action and the cut, we know how to separate. But we also had fight scenes. Du is a super partner, I’m always happy to share a scene with someone as giant as he is. I still want to do a lot of things with Giane” , he added.

For the actress, it is important that the series speaks openly about sexual abuse and violence against women. “There are issues that we need to keep bringing up. Violence against women is like that. It’s dangerous to be a woman in Brazil, it’s terrible. If we can awaken reflection, even better”.

Reynaldo Gianecchini talked to Gabriela Prioli on the program “À Prioli”, on CNN Brasil, and criticized digital influencers who want to achieve fame without effort.

“It’s ok to make money with Tik Tok, that’s cool, but you can’t just want to make quick money, be famous and forget that there are other amazing professions that you can study. The feeling I have is that nobody wants to study”, stated.

The actor said that many young people are not concerned with getting to know Brazilian culture in order to exercise a more critical and politicized behavior. “They don’t know an artist, they don’t understand who Caetano Veloso is, they can’t either. They want this thing of being a blogger, and they don’t want to go deeper into things.