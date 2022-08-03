Taís Araújo opens up the game on the reputation of being stuck-up: ‘If I didn’t impose myself, I’d be run over’ | celebrities



Taís Araújo cites racism when explaining her reputation as a metida – Reproduction/YouTube

Taís Araújo cites racism when explaining his reputation as a metidaPlayback/YouTube

Published 08/02/2022 21:23

Rio – Taís Araújo was the guest of the podcast “Quem Pode, Pod” this Tuesday (2). During the chat with Giovanna Ewbank and Fernanda Paes Leme, the actress spoke about the attitude she has to face racism and said that she is seen as “cocky” because of her behavior.

“I’ve heard this, I don’t know, ever since I got out of the maternity ward. People say ‘wow, what a stuck-up girl’. Since forever! In my childhood and adolescence, I fatally had to lift my nose or I would be run over. I was raised in a very white place. and very elite. If I didn’t impose myself, I would be run over by everyone and I wasn’t in the mood to be run over by anyone”, declared the artist.

Then, Lázaro Ramos’ wife told an episode in which a colleague by profession made a racist comment on the backstage of a recording. “A Globo actor once said to me, ‘Funny, I don’t know any successful black people who aren’t boastful and arrogant,'” she began. Taís soon added what his response was to the man he did not identify.

“‘Tostines sells more because it’s fresh or is it fresh because it sells more? Are you the one who’s not used to seeing blacks in places of power and only understands blacks instead of subservience and, if not, do you think it’s arrogance? ‘

On air as Clarice/Anita in “Cara e Coragem”, Taís continued to explain the way she behaves: “If I don’t put limits on people when I think they’re crossing me, I really get sick. And people tend to cross us, all of us. If I feel like I’m being disrespected, I need to put a limit right away”, he declared.

“This comes from colonial Brazil. Facing a population that was kidnapped and enslaved with some power looking at you on the same level… you say ‘no, in my subconscious, in my history, you have to keep your head down and say amen to everything I say, you can’t raise your voice’. This is an issue that is in the skin of the Brazilian, running, tattooed. It’s a look that you are not used to, but you will have to get used to it”, added the actress.