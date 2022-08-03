Tati Zaqui takes off her sweatshirt to do a dance challenge and poses with minimalist lingerie

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/6WxD6JYeqXQ/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/6WxD6JYeqXQ/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/6WxD6JYeqXQ/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/6WxD6JYeqXQ” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Get into style! Tati Zaqui decided to use the release of her new song to make a transition video on Instagram during the night of this Monday (01). The muse took care of the look for the day and rocked the bold production for the occasion.

+ Tati Zaqui wears cropped clothes to roll her butt in the bedroom: “Did I send it well?”

To the sound of the track “Fogo na Babilônia”, the singer came up with a nude tone production that further highlighted her flashy tattoos. The funkeira impressed with her good form and drove her followers crazy, collecting praise from the crowd with the publication.

“Ready to set Babylon on fire? I want everyone doing it, huh?”, asked the funkeira in the caption, launching the challenge to the fans. “I think I can do this one at home”, joked a follower of the muse in the comments. “Up with this hit, Tati. Don’t miss this song”, extolled another netizen. “Pretty woman,” snapped a third, drooling over the muse.

Success at OnlyFans, Tati Zaqui talks about creating adult content

Billing high! Recently, Tati Zaqui launched herself into the world of selling adult content through platforms such as Privacy and OnlyFans. As much as it seems like something “easy” to do on a daily basis, the funkeira revealed that her daring rehearsal ideas don’t come randomly as many think.

“The world is becoming a place where we can expose ourselves the way we want, and I’ve always been that way. I believe that we should be who we really are and show ourselves as we want, my audience identifies a lot with that”, said the funkeira.

Tati Zaqui also revealed that she weighed the pros and cons before evaluating the launch of her profile: “I studied together with the company that manages my career, dMusic, to enter the platform. We did a lot of planning for the launch, as well as the content we present. In the end, we saw that it worked out very well.”

