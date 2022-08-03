Taxi driver assistance can be provided by Caixa Tem

Taxi drivers who are selected to enter the Federal Government’s taxi-assistance program will not need to leave their homes to move the benefit money. After a period of indefiniteness, the Ministry of Labor struck the hammer and decided that users will be able to make the move through the Caixa Tem app.

The movement system through the application is already known by users who are part of social programs such as Auxílio Brasil and the national gas valley. In both cases, it is possible to move the money without having to leave the house. The application is free and is now available for download at cell phone stores.

The Government says that taxi drivers who do not yet have an account in the Caixa Tem system need not worry. The plan is to create a digital social savings account for all citizens who need one. No cost will be required. Just create a profile on Caixa Tem and wait for the money to be deposited every month.

As a general rule, citizens can carry out a series of operations with the Caixa Tem system. It is possible to pay bills in the form of boletos, make transfers even in the form of pix, and also make some purchases in the app’s debit system. For users of Auxílio Brasil and the gas voucher, it is also possible to make withdrawals.

To do so, simply generate a withdrawal code in the app when you are near an ATM. Inside the branch, just insert the number generated and withdraw the corresponding money. The Government has not yet explained whether the functionality of generating a code for withdrawal will also be available for users of taxi assistance. A new ordinance on the subject will be released in a few days.

Taxi driver assistance will not have a card?

At least according to the official information provided so far, the Federal Government has not signaled that it will be able to make a card for the taxi-assistance program. Thus, it is likely that Caixa Tem is one of the few ways to move the balance.

In theory, the Federal Government has the power to change its mind and decide to create a card for the movement of the benefit. However, it is unlikely that they will choose this path, considering that they are already spending money on the production of Auxílio Brasil devices.

In addition, there is still the issue of time for transfers. Taxi-assistance releases are scheduled for August 16th, that is, there are a few weeks left for the start of releases.

Calendar

At the end of last week, the Federal Government released more details about the payment schedule for the taxi driver program. Just as it was being ventilated, the transfers will take place as of the next August 16th. See below:

1st Installment: August 16

2nd Installment: August 16

3rd Installment: September 24

4th Installment: October 22

5th Installment: November 26

6th Installment: December 17th

Note that the first payment date will have two releases at the same time. The phenomenon will happen because the Federal Government needs to carry out six transfers by the end of this year. As there are only five months left until the end of 2022, Planalto needs to make a double release, which is precisely what will be done on August 16th.