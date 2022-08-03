Teenager is successful in the networks singing hits next to goat and rooster in Paraná farm | West and Southwest

Singing hits of the moment alongside pets like a goat and a rooster is just a little bit of what 17-year-old teenager Roberto Daniel Pizzolatto does in videos that have gone viral on social media. See video above.

The resident of Saudade do Iguaçu, in the southwest of Paraná, recently reached more than 20.3 million people on TikTok in a video in which he sings the song “Apenas um neném”, by Glória Groove and Marina Sena, in the company of the goat Jenifer.

Daniel says he didn’t expect the video to be so successful, and reveals that, before posting, he almost deleted the footage from his cell phone because he didn’t like the result.

Daniel and the goat 'Jenifer' — Photo: Roberto Daniel Pizzolatto/ Personal archive

“It was kind of an accident, because I was even going to delete this video that I posted because [fiz] just to relax, but let’s see what happens. Then I kept this video for a couple of days, I wasn’t even going to bet, I was actually going to delete it. I didn’t really like it, you know? And then I don’t know, it drove me crazy, I had already finished my drafts and I posted that one and it went viral”, explained the teenager.

Daniel says that the goat is called Jenifer in honor of the song “O dela é Jenifer”, released in 2019, the year he acquired the animal.

In addition to the goat, other extras such as a rooster – affectionately nicknamed by the teenager ‘Jubnelson’ – rabbits, dogs, cats, geese and a mare, are part of the videos published by him who is known on social networks as @oguridademencia.

Daniel has more than 2 million followers on TikTok and about 260,000 on Instagram.

“People are very supportive. When they see me on the street they say ‘Look at the rooster piá’. I think this is beautiful, I feel happy”, said Daniel.

Daniel next to the rooster affectionately nicknamed by him as 'Jubnelson' — Photo: Roberto Daniel Pizzolatto/ Personal archive

The young man says that he doesn’t write any scripts before recording the videos on the family’s farm: “I record like this, kind of at the same time, without much thinking, it’s to show my reality.”

The idea of ​​creating humorous posts came about after the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. With more free time, the teenager said he decided to combine the desire to make fun videos for social networks with the love he feels for animals. See further below.

But instead of imitating dances or playing viral audios, he said that from the beginning he always tried to create his own identity on social networks to “be special in a different way”.

“I wasn’t inspired by anyone because I always wanted to be unique, you know? And I thought that if I drew attention for being different, it would work better. I think there are a lot of people on the networks who repeat content and such, but I thought that it would be better if I didn’t do that, I want to be special in a different way, showing my real routine”, explained Daniel.

The teenager said that he grew up on the farm and that he has had a great love for animals since he was little. So great is the feeling that he decided to study veterinary medicine earlier this year.

“Animals are beings that have their way of showing affection, I want people to see that. At least when I watch animal videos, it improves my day and if I can help people even a little bit, cheering them up. I’ve always had a very strong connection, from a very young age, with animals. I want to pass that on to people,” said the teenager.