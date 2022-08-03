Tenório shoots Zaquieu in the chest, he falls without strength and is helped by Alcides: “I can die now”

In wetlandGlobo’s 9pm soap opera, Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) will be between life and death. That’s because Mariana’s butler (Selma Egrei) will end up getting shot in the chest after a clash with Tenório (Murilo Benício). On occasion, he will be quite injured and will believe that he will die.

After discovering that Alcides has been castrated, Zaquieu will commit to helping him in revenge against Tenório. The two will go together to the land grabber’s farm to end his life. However, during the confusion, the new resident of the Pantanal will end up being shot in the chest. On the other hand, Alcides will take advantage of Tenório’s distraction to stick a spear in his belly and kill him.

After fulfilling his revenge, the pawn will see his friend dying and will help him. “Did I make it, Alcides?“, will ask Zaquieu, who will have also shot Tenório. “you were my salvation“, will reply the pawn. “So now I can die“, concludes the butler.

Then, Alcides will put Zaquieu on the boat and he will run down the river. “Oh, Alcides… I’m dying, I’m bleeding a lot, Alcides. I’ll run out of blood“, he will groan. “Go nothing. Hold on, we’ll get there“, will reply the pawn. “I got it right? It tells me…“, Zaquieu will ask about the shot at Tenório. “Right in the middle of the forehead“, Alcides will lie.

In the end, Maria’s lover will take his friend to the farm of Zé Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira), and there he will receive the necessary care until his recovery.

It is worth noting that wetland it’s a novel of Benedito Ruy Barbosa, aired – originally – in 1990, on the extinct Rede Manchete. This year, the plot is being adapted by Bruno Luperi and aired on TV Globo.