Thalita Meneghim breaks the silence about love affair with Cauã Reymond

The actress Thalita Meneghim broke the silence on speculation raised around of an alleged love affair with actor Cauã Reymondwith whom he recorded a comedy program recently.

Rumors began to surface since the two participated in the project, and it was pointed out that they would be living a romance behind the scenes of the recording. Through Instagram Stories, the artist denied any involvement with Mariana Goldfarb’s husband.

“I’m here, going to get my dinner, resting, because I’ve made the premiere of a play, but what do they do? A gossip, that Cauã Reymond and I had a romance in the dressing rooms, which everyone was finding strange. This is very serious, okay?!”started Thalita, who currently dating Marcus Landerdahl.

“It was just what was needed. Will my boyfriend believe? He was amused, we were laughing, but because our relationship is based on trust, there is this differential, but imagine if he believed? You would ruin the relationship. Don’t you have anything else to do? Studying? To work? A crazy [para lavar?]”said the actress, who highlighted that the relationship with Cauã Reymond never existed.

“And I’m going to say it now, because I saw that it was an idle person on Twitter who started inventing, but I’m out of patience for these things. I was going to talk about the premiere of my play today, but I had to come here to talk about it, look how cool”pointed out Meneghim.

