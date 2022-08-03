The 10 stocks to invest in August and profit, according to Órama – Money Times

THE Órama Investimentos kept the recommended wallet to August unchanged.

The portfolio comprises the Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3) BTG Pactual (BPAC11), Bradesco (BBDC4), BRF (BRFS3), CVC (CVCB3), Ultrapar (UGPA3), Natura (NTCO3), Simpar (SIMH3), Voucher (VALE3) and Via (VIIA3).

In the month of July, the monthly portfolio increased 7.2%, against a 4.7% increase in the index.

According to dramathe positive performance was driven by the shares of Via, nature and BRF, which had excellent performance in the month. The broker points to OK as a negative highlight.

“August will be the month for the release of results for the second quarter, and we see good performance for consumer and retail stocks, given the good performance of macroeconomic indicators associated with activity. 7% up. At BRF, we should also have a positive result, with a chicken protein market reestablishing profitability here and abroad”, he says.

Check out Órama’s recommended portfolio

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.

🏆Money Times is Top 8 in Investments!🏆

If you rely on the portal’s news to always keep you informed about everything that happens in the investment world, vote and help Money Times to become the best investment site in Brazil. Click here and leave your vote!