The 10 Worst Stocks on the Ibovespa in July

The drop in the price of ores was what most affected the performance of most of the stocks that lagged behind the Ibovespa index in July. CSN Mineração (CMIN3), Vale (VALE3), Bradespar (BRAP4) and Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSNA3) were harmed by the worsening demand in China and new production cuts at Chinese steelmakers.

Qualicorp (QUAL3) -11.66% Bradespar (BRAP4) -10.94% CSN Mineração (CSNA3) -9.33% Valley (VALE3) -8.89% GOAL (GOLL4) -7.83% IRB Brazil (IRBR3) -5.91% Blue (BLUE4) -5.25%% CSN (CMIN3) -4.73% Telefonica (VIVT3) -4.65% 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) -3.21%

The health plan operator Qualicorp (QUAL3) suffered the biggest drop among Ibovespa shares which, in the month, had a positive total of 4.69%. “The short-term outlook for companies in the health sector is not good, and the projections of the companies’ results in the second quarter follow this feeling”, says Régis Chinchila, from the analysis team at Terra Investimentos.

Luis Novaes, also from Terra, says that the projected growth of new customers to the health plans is not significant. “Revenues and margins must be low and the profit outlook is bad,” he says.

falling flight

Another group that did not do well in July was the airlines. “Practically, they still haven’t managed to get out of the pandemic”, says Fernando Siqueira, head of analysis at Guide Investimentos.

With oil on the rise and aircraft occupancy low, these companies have not yet been able to recover from the effects generated by Covid-19. The wave of flight cancellations that took place in Europe also affected national companies.

Last week, Gol (GOLL4) announced that it had a net loss of R$ 2.85 billion in the second quarter. With that, the company reversed the profit of R$ 642 million that was registered in the same period in the previous year.

other actions

The reinsurance company IRB Brasil (IRBR3) had a net loss of BRL 273.1 million in May, an increase of 194% compared to April.

The owner of Vivo had a net of R$ 746 million in the second quarter of 2022, 44.6% less than in relation to the same period in 2021, according to the balance sheet published on the 26th. The drop in Telefonica’s profit (VIVT3) reflects the increase in the operator’s financial expenses, which were harmed by the rise in interest rates.

And 3R Petroleum?

While Petrobras shares (PETR3 and PETR4) were among the best of the month, RRRP3 lagged behind. With the strong international fluctuation in the price of oil, 3R found itself “passed over” by other sectors that showed less volatility or by its main pair, Petrobras, which is expecting a strong balance sheet and possible extraordinary dividends in the coming days, according to Chinchilla.

In short: those who invested in oil preferred PETR3 and PETR4 and 3R was at a loss.