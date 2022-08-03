The best selling cars in July 2022

The car and light commercial market in July was up 2.20% compared to June, in addition to 4.13% compared to the same period in 2021.

With 169,093 sold, the market still has a negative balance of 12.7% compared to the same period in 2021, year-to-date, having sold 1,020,511 units.

Among the brands, Fiat maintains a large advantage over GM, which was practically tied with VW.

Toyota managed to break into the leading quartet, with Hyundai following. Renault was almost overtaken by Jeep, while Nissan left Honda far behind, threatened by Peugeot.

Out of the Top 10, Mitsubishi surpassed Caoa Chery and Ford was 10 cars away from losing position to BMW.

Citroën has plummeted and urgently needs the New C3 to breathe again. RAM accelerated quickly passing by Kia, which also stepped on to pass Mercedes-Benz and Audi.

Porsche easily passed Land Rover, which closed Fenabrave’s Top 21.

Among the cars, Gol ignores its last days, selling more than Strada and leaving Onix and HB20.

Onix Plus and Argo further prove that the market only needs the cars available to be able to buy, not necessarily just SUVs…

Another one that knows it will die and fight to the end is Voyage, closing the Top 10 for July.

In light commercials, the Hilux already lights up Toro’s rearview mirror, while the S10 loses steam in this fight and the L200 is at its best.

In the Top 20, the RAM 3500 and 1500 stand out, in that order.

In direct sales, the share was 51.58% in the month and Gol sold more than 9 thousand units of its almost 12 thousand units in this modality alone. That is, there is a fleet renewing out there…

Still, Fiat, GM and Toyota dominate sales in this modality, with VW in fourth.

Check out the 21 best-selling brands, 80 cars and 50 light commercials, in addition to direct sales, in July 2022 below:

brands

1st FIAT 35,680 21.10%

2nd GM 27,938 16.52%

3rd VW 27,412 16.21%

4th TOYOTA 16,745 9.90%

5th HYUNDAI 14,309 8.46%

6th RENAULT 11,259 6.66%

7th JEEP 10,170 6.01%

8th NISSAN 6,312 3.73%

9th HONDA 3,975 2.35%

10th PEUGEOT 3,495 2.07%

11th MITSUBISHI 2,233 1.32%

12th CAOA CHERY 2,115 1.25%

13th FORD 1,277 0.76%

14th BMW 1,267 0.75%

15th CITROEN 1006 0.59%

16th RAM 545 0.32%

17th KIA 533 0.32%

18th M.BENZ 490 0.29%

19th AUDI 445 0.26%

20th PORSCHE 288 0.17%

21st LAND ROVER 261 0.15%

Automobiles

1st VW/GOL 11,925

2nd GM/ONIX 8,837

3rd HYUNDAI/HB20 8,156

4th GM/ONIX PLUS 8,135

5th FIAT/ARGO 6.103

6th GM/TRACKER 5,998

7th FIAT/PULSE 5,300

8th NISSAN/KICKS 5,221

9th HYUNDAI / CRETE 5,125

10th VW/VOYAGE 4,776

11th RENAULT/KWID 4,489

12th JEEP/COMPASS 4,402

13th JEEP/RENEGADE 4,264

14th TOYOTA/COROLLA 4,035

15th FIAT/CHRONOS 3,829

16th TOYOTA/COROLLA CROSS 3,614

17th VW/T CROSS 3,535

18th FIAT/MOBI 3,493

19th VW/NIVUS 2995

20th PEUGEOT/208 2,803

21st HONDA/CITY 2,342

22nd TOYOTA/YARIS HB 2,208

23rd RENAULT/DUSTER 2039

24th HONDA/CITY HATCH 1609

25th JEEP/COMMANDER 1,483

26th TOYOTA/YARIS SEDAN 1,350

27th RENAULT/LOGAN 1,333

28th TOYOTA/HILUX SW4 1,271

29th GM/SPIN 1,266

30th VW/TAOS 1119

31st GM/CRUZE SEDAN 1,049

32nd HYUNDAI/HB20S 958

33rd RENAULT/SANDERO 897

34th CITROEN/C4 CACTUS 798

35th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 5X 741

36th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 8 665

37th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 7 556

38th BMW/X1 406

39th VW/VIRTUS 381

40th NISSAN/VERSA 339

41st MITSUBISHI/ECLIPSE CROSS 315

42nd BMW/320I 279

43rd PEUGEOT/2008 227

44th RENAULT/CAPTUR 180

45th VW/POLO 177

46th BMW/X3 172

47th KIA/SPORTAGE 163

48th FORD/BRONCO 162

49th GM/EQUINOX 161

50th GM/CRUZE HB 150

51st LR/DISCOVERY 149

52nd BMW/X5 145

53rd TOYOTA/RAV4 131

54th AUDI/Q5 130

55th VW/JETTA 106

56th VOLVO/XC60 101

57th JAC/E-JS1 88

58th BMW/X4 87

59th GM/TRAILBLAZER 86

60th MITSUBISHI/PAJERO 77

61st VOLVO/XC40 75

62nd PORSCHE/MACAN 73

63rd CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 3X 68

64th FORD/TERRITORY 67

65th CAOA CHERY/ARRIZO 6 65

66th MB/CLA 250 64

67th FIAT/SIENA 59

68th BMW/330E 55

69th PORSCHE/911 48

70th MITSUBISHI/OUTLANDER 47

71st PORSCHE/PANAMERA 42

72nd PORSCHE/TAYCAN 41

73rd MINI/COOPER 36

74th AUDI/A5 31

75th AUDI/A3 SEDAN 28

76th HYUNDAI/TUCSON 26

77th FORD/MUSTANG 26

78th KIA/CARNIVAL 25

79th KIA/CERATO 23

80th BMW/M3 22

light commercials

1st FIAT/STRADA 10,897

2nd FIAT/TORO 4,333

3rd TOYOTA/HILUX 4,122

4th GM/S10 2,229

5th MITSUBISHI/L200 1,794

6th VW/SAVEIRO 1,751

7th FIAT/FIORINO 1,528

8th RENAULT/OROCH 1,368

9th RENAULT/MASTER 941

10th NISSAN/FRONTIER 743

11th FORD/RANGER 653

12th VW/AMAROK 636

13th RAM/3500 267

14th KIA/K2500 254

15th PEUGEOT/EXPERT 225

16th RAM/1500 210

17th VW/MAN/EXPRESS 185

18th FORD/MAVERICK 183

19th CITROEN/JUMPY 165

20th FORD/TRANSIT 162

21st PEUGEOT/PARTNER 136

22nd IVECO/DAILY 35-150 113

23rd IVECO/DAILY 106

24th EFFA/V21 74

25th RAM/2500 68

26th M.BENZ/SPRINTER 314 62

27th FIAT/SCUDO 60

28th M.BENZ/SPRINTER 315 60

29th FIAT/DUCATO 54

30th IVECO/DAILY 30-130 29

31st HYUNDAI/HR 26

32nd EFFA/V22 20

33rd CITROEN/JUMPER 13

34th PEUGEOT/BOXER 13

35th M.BENZ/SPRINTER 416 12

36th M.BENZ/SPRINTER 11

37th JAC/v260 10

38th JEEP/GLADIATOR 9

39º FOTON/AUMARK 3.5-14DT 7

40th FOTON/AUMARK 1039 6

41st BYD/T3 6

42nd GM / SILVERADO 5

43rd RENAULT/KANGOO 5

44th KIA/UK2500 4

45th EFFA/V25 3

46th FORD/F150 2

47th TOYOTA/BANDEIRANTE 2

48º AGRALE/AGRALE MARRUA 1

49th FORD/PAMPA 1

50th GM/MONTANA 1

DIRECT SALES

Automobiles

1st VW/GOL 9,697

2nd HYUNDAI/HB20 5,199

3rd GM/ONIX PLUS 4,885

4th VW/VOYAGE 4,754

5th FIAT/ARGO 4081

6th GM/ONIX 3,584

7th JEEP/RENEGADE 3,277

8th NISSAN/KICKS 3,204

9th JEEP/COMPASS 3,177

10th FIAT/CHRONOS 3025

11th PEUGEOT/208 2,657

12th GM/TRACKER 2,294

13th FIAT/PULSE 2063

14th TOYOTA/COROLLA 1,341

15th FIAT/MOBI 1,314

16th RENAULT/DUSTER 1,140

17th VW/T CROSS 1,127

18th JEEP/COMMANDER 1,116

19th RENAULT/KWID 972

20th GM/SPIN 880

21st CITROEN/C4 CACTUS 703

22nd RENAULT/LOGAN 696

23rd RENAULT/SANDERO 616

24th TOYOTA/YARIS SEDAN 598

25th GM/CRUZE SEDAN 514

26th TOYOTA/COROLLA CROSS 464

27th HYUNDAI / CRETE 443

28th TOYOTA/YARIS HB 332

29th VW/NIVUS 315

30th HONDA/CITY 294

31st HYUNDAI/HB20S 225

32nd PEUGEOT/2008 208

33rd VW/TAOS 159

34th HONDA/CITY HATCH 153

35th AUDI/Q5 122

36th MITSUBISHI/ECLIPSE CROSS 117

37th VOLVO/XC60 101

38th TOYOTA/HILUX SW4 92

39th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 5X 89

40th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 7 88

41st VOLVO/XC40 74

42nd VOLVO/XC90 74

43rd PEUGEOT/3008 73

44th GM/TRAILBLAZER 68

45th VW/VIRTUS 64

46th GM/CRUZE HB 60

47th AUDI/E TRON 56

48th RENAULT/CAPTUR 54

49th BMW/X1 40

50th FORD/BRONCO 39

light commercials

1st FIAT/STRADA 7014

2nd FIAT/TORO 2,797

3rd GM/S10 1,769

4th VW/SAVEIRO 1,671

5th RENAULT/OROCH 1,163

6th TOYOTA/HILUX 1087

7th MITSUBISHI/L200 1,045

8th FIAT/FIORINO 1,038

9th RENAULT/MASTER 715

10th NISSAN/FRONTIER 386

11th RAM/3500 262

12th FORD/RANGER 232

13th RAM/1500 208

14th VW/AMAROK 116

15th PEUGEOT/PARTNER 103

16th FORD/MAVERICK 71

17th FORD/TRANSIT 69

18th RAM/2500 68

19th FIAT/SCUDO 60

20th PEUGEOT/EXPERT 46

21st VW/MAN/EXPRESS 38

22nd CITROEN/JUMPY 33

23rd FIAT/DUCATO 24

24th JEEP/GLADIATOR 9

25th CITROEN/JUMPER 5

26th HYUNDAI/HR 5

27th PEUGEOT/BOXER 5

28th RENAULT/KANGOO 5

29th AGRALE/AGRALE MARRUA 1

30th GM/MONTANA 1

31st IVECO/DAILY 35-150 1

32nd KIA/K2500 1

33rd M.BENZ/SPRINTER 416 1

34th TOYOTA/BANDEIRANTE 1

[Fonte: Fenabrave]