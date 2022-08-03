The best selling cars in July 2022

The car and light commercial market in July was up 2.20% compared to June, in addition to 4.13% compared to the same period in 2021.
With 169,093 sold, the market still has a negative balance of 12.7% compared to the same period in 2021, year-to-date, having sold 1,020,511 units.
Among the brands, Fiat maintains a large advantage over GM, which was practically tied with VW.
Toyota managed to break into the leading quartet, with Hyundai following. Renault was almost overtaken by Jeep, while Nissan left Honda far behind, threatened by Peugeot.
Out of the Top 10, Mitsubishi surpassed Caoa Chery and Ford was 10 cars away from losing position to BMW.
Citroën has plummeted and urgently needs the New C3 to breathe again. RAM accelerated quickly passing by Kia, which also stepped on to pass Mercedes-Benz and Audi.
Porsche easily passed Land Rover, which closed Fenabrave’s Top 21.
Among the cars, Gol ignores its last days, selling more than Strada and leaving Onix and HB20.
Onix Plus and Argo further prove that the market only needs the cars available to be able to buy, not necessarily just SUVs…
Another one that knows it will die and fight to the end is Voyage, closing the Top 10 for July.
In light commercials, the Hilux already lights up Toro’s rearview mirror, while the S10 loses steam in this fight and the L200 is at its best.
In the Top 20, the RAM 3500 and 1500 stand out, in that order.
In direct sales, the share was 51.58% in the month and Gol sold more than 9 thousand units of its almost 12 thousand units in this modality alone. That is, there is a fleet renewing out there…
Still, Fiat, GM and Toyota dominate sales in this modality, with VW in fourth.
Check out the 21 best-selling brands, 80 cars and 50 light commercials, in addition to direct sales, in July 2022 below:
brands
1st FIAT 35,680 21.10%
2nd GM 27,938 16.52%
3rd VW 27,412 16.21%
4th TOYOTA 16,745 9.90%
5th HYUNDAI 14,309 8.46%
6th RENAULT 11,259 6.66%
7th JEEP 10,170 6.01%
8th NISSAN 6,312 3.73%
9th HONDA 3,975 2.35%
10th PEUGEOT 3,495 2.07%
11th MITSUBISHI 2,233 1.32%
12th CAOA CHERY 2,115 1.25%
13th FORD 1,277 0.76%
14th BMW 1,267 0.75%
15th CITROEN 1006 0.59%
16th RAM 545 0.32%
17th KIA 533 0.32%
18th M.BENZ 490 0.29%
19th AUDI 445 0.26%
20th PORSCHE 288 0.17%
21st LAND ROVER 261 0.15%
Automobiles
1st VW/GOL 11,925
2nd GM/ONIX 8,837
3rd HYUNDAI/HB20 8,156
4th GM/ONIX PLUS 8,135
5th FIAT/ARGO 6.103
6th GM/TRACKER 5,998
7th FIAT/PULSE 5,300
8th NISSAN/KICKS 5,221
9th HYUNDAI / CRETE 5,125
10th VW/VOYAGE 4,776
11th RENAULT/KWID 4,489
12th JEEP/COMPASS 4,402
13th JEEP/RENEGADE 4,264
14th TOYOTA/COROLLA 4,035
15th FIAT/CHRONOS 3,829
16th TOYOTA/COROLLA CROSS 3,614
17th VW/T CROSS 3,535
18th FIAT/MOBI 3,493
19th VW/NIVUS 2995
20th PEUGEOT/208 2,803
21st HONDA/CITY 2,342
22nd TOYOTA/YARIS HB 2,208
23rd RENAULT/DUSTER 2039
24th HONDA/CITY HATCH 1609
25th JEEP/COMMANDER 1,483
26th TOYOTA/YARIS SEDAN 1,350
27th RENAULT/LOGAN 1,333
28th TOYOTA/HILUX SW4 1,271
29th GM/SPIN 1,266
30th VW/TAOS 1119
31st GM/CRUZE SEDAN 1,049
32nd HYUNDAI/HB20S 958
33rd RENAULT/SANDERO 897
34th CITROEN/C4 CACTUS 798
35th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 5X 741
36th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 8 665
37th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 7 556
38th BMW/X1 406
39th VW/VIRTUS 381
40th NISSAN/VERSA 339
41st MITSUBISHI/ECLIPSE CROSS 315
42nd BMW/320I 279
43rd PEUGEOT/2008 227
44th RENAULT/CAPTUR 180
45th VW/POLO 177
46th BMW/X3 172
47th KIA/SPORTAGE 163
48th FORD/BRONCO 162
49th GM/EQUINOX 161
50th GM/CRUZE HB 150
51st LR/DISCOVERY 149
52nd BMW/X5 145
53rd TOYOTA/RAV4 131
54th AUDI/Q5 130
55th VW/JETTA 106
56th VOLVO/XC60 101
57th JAC/E-JS1 88
58th BMW/X4 87
59th GM/TRAILBLAZER 86
60th MITSUBISHI/PAJERO 77
61st VOLVO/XC40 75
62nd PORSCHE/MACAN 73
63rd CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 3X 68
64th FORD/TERRITORY 67
65th CAOA CHERY/ARRIZO 6 65
66th MB/CLA 250 64
67th FIAT/SIENA 59
68th BMW/330E 55
69th PORSCHE/911 48
70th MITSUBISHI/OUTLANDER 47
71st PORSCHE/PANAMERA 42
72nd PORSCHE/TAYCAN 41
73rd MINI/COOPER 36
74th AUDI/A5 31
75th AUDI/A3 SEDAN 28
76th HYUNDAI/TUCSON 26
77th FORD/MUSTANG 26
78th KIA/CARNIVAL 25
79th KIA/CERATO 23
80th BMW/M3 22
light commercials
1st FIAT/STRADA 10,897
2nd FIAT/TORO 4,333
3rd TOYOTA/HILUX 4,122
4th GM/S10 2,229
5th MITSUBISHI/L200 1,794
6th VW/SAVEIRO 1,751
7th FIAT/FIORINO 1,528
8th RENAULT/OROCH 1,368
9th RENAULT/MASTER 941
10th NISSAN/FRONTIER 743
11th FORD/RANGER 653
12th VW/AMAROK 636
13th RAM/3500 267
14th KIA/K2500 254
15th PEUGEOT/EXPERT 225
16th RAM/1500 210
17th VW/MAN/EXPRESS 185
18th FORD/MAVERICK 183
19th CITROEN/JUMPY 165
20th FORD/TRANSIT 162
21st PEUGEOT/PARTNER 136
22nd IVECO/DAILY 35-150 113
23rd IVECO/DAILY 106
24th EFFA/V21 74
25th RAM/2500 68
26th M.BENZ/SPRINTER 314 62
27th FIAT/SCUDO 60
28th M.BENZ/SPRINTER 315 60
29th FIAT/DUCATO 54
30th IVECO/DAILY 30-130 29
31st HYUNDAI/HR 26
32nd EFFA/V22 20
33rd CITROEN/JUMPER 13
34th PEUGEOT/BOXER 13
35th M.BENZ/SPRINTER 416 12
36th M.BENZ/SPRINTER 11
37th JAC/v260 10
38th JEEP/GLADIATOR 9
39º FOTON/AUMARK 3.5-14DT 7
40th FOTON/AUMARK 1039 6
41st BYD/T3 6
42nd GM / SILVERADO 5
43rd RENAULT/KANGOO 5
44th KIA/UK2500 4
45th EFFA/V25 3
46th FORD/F150 2
47th TOYOTA/BANDEIRANTE 2
48º AGRALE/AGRALE MARRUA 1
49th FORD/PAMPA 1
50th GM/MONTANA 1
DIRECT SALES
Automobiles
1st VW/GOL 9,697
2nd HYUNDAI/HB20 5,199
3rd GM/ONIX PLUS 4,885
4th VW/VOYAGE 4,754
5th FIAT/ARGO 4081
6th GM/ONIX 3,584
7th JEEP/RENEGADE 3,277
8th NISSAN/KICKS 3,204
9th JEEP/COMPASS 3,177
10th FIAT/CHRONOS 3025
11th PEUGEOT/208 2,657
12th GM/TRACKER 2,294
13th FIAT/PULSE 2063
14th TOYOTA/COROLLA 1,341
15th FIAT/MOBI 1,314
16th RENAULT/DUSTER 1,140
17th VW/T CROSS 1,127
18th JEEP/COMMANDER 1,116
19th RENAULT/KWID 972
20th GM/SPIN 880
21st CITROEN/C4 CACTUS 703
22nd RENAULT/LOGAN 696
23rd RENAULT/SANDERO 616
24th TOYOTA/YARIS SEDAN 598
25th GM/CRUZE SEDAN 514
26th TOYOTA/COROLLA CROSS 464
27th HYUNDAI / CRETE 443
28th TOYOTA/YARIS HB 332
29th VW/NIVUS 315
30th HONDA/CITY 294
31st HYUNDAI/HB20S 225
32nd PEUGEOT/2008 208
33rd VW/TAOS 159
34th HONDA/CITY HATCH 153
35th AUDI/Q5 122
36th MITSUBISHI/ECLIPSE CROSS 117
37th VOLVO/XC60 101
38th TOYOTA/HILUX SW4 92
39th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 5X 89
40th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 7 88
41st VOLVO/XC40 74
42nd VOLVO/XC90 74
43rd PEUGEOT/3008 73
44th GM/TRAILBLAZER 68
45th VW/VIRTUS 64
46th GM/CRUZE HB 60
47th AUDI/E TRON 56
48th RENAULT/CAPTUR 54
49th BMW/X1 40
50th FORD/BRONCO 39
light commercials
1st FIAT/STRADA 7014
2nd FIAT/TORO 2,797
3rd GM/S10 1,769
4th VW/SAVEIRO 1,671
5th RENAULT/OROCH 1,163
6th TOYOTA/HILUX 1087
7th MITSUBISHI/L200 1,045
8th FIAT/FIORINO 1,038
9th RENAULT/MASTER 715
10th NISSAN/FRONTIER 386
11th RAM/3500 262
12th FORD/RANGER 232
13th RAM/1500 208
14th VW/AMAROK 116
15th PEUGEOT/PARTNER 103
16th FORD/MAVERICK 71
17th FORD/TRANSIT 69
18th RAM/2500 68
19th FIAT/SCUDO 60
20th PEUGEOT/EXPERT 46
21st VW/MAN/EXPRESS 38
22nd CITROEN/JUMPY 33
23rd FIAT/DUCATO 24
24th JEEP/GLADIATOR 9
25th CITROEN/JUMPER 5
26th HYUNDAI/HR 5
27th PEUGEOT/BOXER 5
28th RENAULT/KANGOO 5
29th AGRALE/AGRALE MARRUA 1
30th GM/MONTANA 1
31st IVECO/DAILY 35-150 1
32nd KIA/K2500 1
33rd M.BENZ/SPRINTER 416 1
34th TOYOTA/BANDEIRANTE 1