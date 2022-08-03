“The information of the newspaper A Bola”; Bruno Tabata’s situation ‘leaks’ in Portugal and arrives at Palmeiras

Treated as a reinforcement that can add quality to the midfield, the Brazilian has not yet traveled to Brazil to sign for Verdão

O palm trees does not hide that the focus is solely and exclusively on the game this Wednesday (3), against Atlético-MG, in Mineirão, for the quarterfinals of Libertadores. The team led by Abel Ferreira wants to guarantee a good result in the first leg and return to São Paulo with a good advantage, being able to breathe calmer next week, inside Allianz Parque.

In the same way that Flamengo did, which went to Neo Química Arena and beat Corinthians 2-0, Verdão does not want to give chances to the opponent, who is going through a troubled phase, even with the arrival of Cuca. The concentration remains high, with practically the entire cast available, with the exception of Ron, who was confirmed as absent.

off the lawns, the board continues to make progress, even after 2 reinforcements already confirmed. This time, Bruno Tabata was the target, who is very close to a happy ending. After refusing a proposal from the United Arab Emirates, the midfielder settled wages with the Paulistas, who increased the offer initially sent to Sporting, from Portugal.

In that line, According to information from the newspaper “A Bola”, shirt 7 is just waiting for an “ok” from the Portuguese to travel to Brazil and sign his new contract. His arrival brings an air of expectation, even more so due to the fact that he should already be taken advantage of right away, precisely to take shape and be able to replace Gustavo Scarpa, who will say goodbye to the end of this season.

In the agreement for the Brazilian arrival negotiation, Palmeiras will pay 5 million euros (R$ 26.8 million at the current price) and will leave an agreement for the future: a next sale will yield another 20% to Sportingwho did not want to give up a whole player, precisely because he knew his potential on the field.