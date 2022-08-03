The pain of Nigerian’s wife beaten to death in Italy

Abhishek Pratap 3 hours ago News Comments Off on The pain of Nigerian’s wife beaten to death in Italy 3 Views

Alika Ogorchukwu

Credit, Facebook/Alika Ogorchukwu

photo caption,

Vendor Alika Ogorchukwu was killed on a busy street in Civitanova Marce, Italy.

The wife of Alika Ogorchukwu, a Nigerian street vendor murdered on Friday (29/7) in Italy, demands justice.

Ogorchukwu, 39, sold goods on the main street of Civitanova Marce, a coastal town on the Adriatic Sea. According to police, after some contact with the seller, a man beat him to death.

The Nigerian’s wife, Charity Oriachi, gave an interview this Sunday.

“I need justice for my husband. That’s what I want, because the pain is too great for me. I need justice,” asked Charity Oriachi, tearfully.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Dollar closes higher with global risk aversion | Economy

The dollar closed higher this Tuesday (2), with an eye on the increase in tensions …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved