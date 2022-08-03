“The way I show that I love her”; Xuxa opens the game about her relationship with Sasha Meneghel and delivers the ‘agreement’ signed with her daughter

Being famous is having your name constantly exposed in the media. Therefore, Xuxa and your daughter, Sasha menegheldecided to make a deal in which both do not comment on any type of controversy in publicespecially those involved.

In an interview with columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper ‘The globe‘, the presenter revealed that the idea came after the repercussion of a financial blow that her daughter and her husband, singer João Figueiredo, suffered: “We talk about all subjects. But I don’t talk (publicly) about her life.”said Xuxa.

The presenter then added: “When people ask about my particularities, she says, “Look, talk to my mom”he said, also reiterating the respect he has for the heiress: “We respect each other a lot. It goes together with the word ‘love’. The way I show that I love her is by respecting her space. And she respects mine”, finished.

Recently, Sasha Meneghel and her husband, João Figueiredo, were victims of a scam after investing in cryptocurrencies. The two had a loss of R$ 1.2 million when they got involved with businessman Francisley Valdevino da Silva, known as sheik, who is even wanted by the Federal Police.