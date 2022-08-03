Today’s Afternoon Session: see which movie TV Globo shows this Tuesday (2) – Zoeira

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Today’s Afternoon Session: see which movie TV Globo shows this Tuesday (2) – Zoeira 0 Views

THE “Today’s Afternoon SessionTuesday (2), shows the film American “The Last Song” after the chapter of the novel “O Cravo e a Rosa”, at 3:30 pm, at TV Globo. The work, from 2010, It’s from the romance and drama genredirected by Julie Anne Robinson and featuring Miley Cyrus.

Synopsis for ‘The Last Song’

Ronnie Miller is 17 years old, the daughter of divorced parents and her father lives far from New York, in a beach town. After three years of separation, she still feels anger over everything that happened until the day her mother decides to send her to spend the summer with him. Once there, after meeting new people and passions, she meets someone who, in addition to being a good musician and teacher, is, above all, a true father.

Today’s Afternoon Session movie trailer

Datasheet of ‘The Last Song’

  • Original title: The Last Song (2010);

  • Cast: Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Bobby Coleman, Nick Searcy, Kelly Preston, and Greg Kinnear;

  • Direction: Julie Anne Robinson;

  • Nationality: American;

  • Genre: Romance and Drama.

