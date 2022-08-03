Tonga volcano eruption could warm the planet, says NASA

The huge amount of water vapor released into the atmosphere in January eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano could end up temporarily heating the Earth’s surface. This is what NASA, the United States space agency, disclosed, based on a study by its scientists. In January, shortly after the eruption, the idea was against some researchers who speculated the possibility of a slight cooling.

When the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano erupted on January 15, there was a tsunami that hit all oceans on the planet and yet one sonic boom that circled the globe twice. The underwater eruption in the South Pacific Ocean also released a huge cloud of water vapor into the Earth’s stratosphere, enough to fill more than 58,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

“We’ve never seen anything like it,” said Luis Millán, an atmospheric scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California. The researcher led a new study examining how much water vapor the Tonga volcano injected into the stratosphere, the layer of atmosphere between about 12 kilometers and 53 kilometers above the Earth’s surface. THE Volcano explosion was heard ten thousand kilometers away.

At the study published in Geophysical Research Letters, Millán and his colleagues estimate that the Tonga eruption sent about 146 teragrams (1 teragram equals one trillion grams) of water vapor into the Earth’s stratosphere, equal to 10% of the water already present in the upper atmosphere. That’s almost four times the amount of water vapor that reached the stratosphere in the 1991 Pinatubo eruption in the Philippines, says the researcher.

Millán analyzed data from the Microwave Limb Sounder (MLS) instrument on NASA’s Aura satellite, which measures atmospheric gases including water vapor and ozone. After the Tonga volcano erupted, the MLS team started seeing water vapor readings that were off the charts. “We had to carefully inspect all measurements on the plume to ensure they were reliable,” Millán said.

Since NASA began taking measurements, only two other eruptions — the 2008 Kasatochi event in Alaska and the 2015 Calbuco eruption in Chile — have sent appreciable amounts of water vapor to such high altitudes in the atmosphere. But these were minuscule compared to the Tonga event, and the water vapor from both previous eruptions quickly dissipated. Excess water vapor injected by the Tonga volcano, on the other hand, can remain in the stratosphere for several years.

This extra water vapor can influence atmospheric chemistry, increasing certain chemical reactions that can temporarily worsen the depletion of the ozone layer. It can also influence surface temperatures.

Gigantic eruptions such as those at Krakatoa (1883) and Mount Pinatubo (1991) typically cool the Earth’s surface by ejecting gases, dust and ash that reflect sunlight back into space. In contrast, the Tonga volcano did not inject large amounts of aerosols into the stratosphere, and the huge amounts of water vapor from the eruption may have a small, temporary warming effect, as the water vapor traps heat. The effect would dissipate when the extra water vapor left the stratosphere and would not be enough to visibly exacerbate the effects of climate change.

The large amount of water injected into the stratosphere was probably only possible because the volcano’s underwater caldera, a basin-shaped depression usually formed after magma erupts or drains from a shallow chamber beneath the volcano, was at the right depth in the ocean: about 150 meters down. If it were shallower, there wouldn’t be enough seawater superheated by the erupting magma to explain the stratospheric values ​​of water vapor that Millán and his colleagues saw. Deeper, and the immense pressures in the ocean depths could have silenced the eruption.