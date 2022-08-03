Top 10 ETF highs and lows in July; Cryptocurrency funds gain prominence in the month

After closing the first half of the year with the worst performances, cryptocurrency ETFs achieved good positions among the top ten highlights in July.

Even with fears of a global recession, cryptocurrency ETFs, recognized as risky assets, recorded highs that, in some cases, exceeded 60%.

The worst performances were related to China, following the feeling of economic slowdown in the Asian country. ETFs that bring together a basket of inflation-linked government bonds were also impacted by the mark-to-market effect.

The same impact was recorded by ETFs investing in gold.

In the July ETF balance sheet, the InfoMoney presents the index funds with the best performance and those that most depreciated, according to a survey based on data from the Economatica platform.

Top ten best performing B3 ETFs in July:

ETF return in july QETH11 68.05% DEFI11 66.17% QDFI11 63.95% ETHE11 62.50% CRPT11 36.44% HASH11 35.53% WEB311 32.18% BLOK11 31.26% NFTS11 29.28% BITH11 26.27%

Source: Economatica

Goodbye crypto winter?

Cryptocurrency ETFs were among the top ten highs for the month of July.

Ray Nasser, CEO of Arthur Mining, explains that these index funds followed the scenario seen in American inflation, with some market agents predicting the end of the cycle of high interest rates at the end of this year or in the beginning of 2023.

“Markets always act before an event happens. Cryptocurrencies are considered risky assets, just like stocks. But everything will depend on how much liquidity is injected or withdrawn from the world by the Federal Reserve, the American central bank”, he highlights.

Nasser also points out that more volatile sectors such as decentralized finance (DeFi) tend to rise with a market in an uptrend, as occurred in July.

The best performing ETF in July was QETH11, from manager QR Asset, which replicates the performance of the Ethereum cryptocurrency. This index fund closed the month up 68.05%.

In second and third positions were the decentralized finance ETFs, DEFI11 and QDFI11, from Hashdex and QR Asset, which increased 66.17% and 63.95% in July, respectively. These ETFs invest in a basket of DeFi protocols, with several tokens such as Uniswap, Aave, Compound among others.

According to Helena Margarido, cryptocurrency analyst at Monett, the performance of the ETFs QETH11 and ETHE11 followed the movement of the cryptocurrency Ethereum, which jumped 56.53% in July. The analyst cites that the reason was the disclosure of the date of The Merge — a transition in cryptocurrency mining that will stop using electricity — scheduled for September 19.

“This is the first step towards the implementation of Ethereum 2.0, a very good signal and well received by the cryptocurrency market”, highlights Margarido.

The analyst also cites other cryptocurrencies that were discounted and ended up shooting with strong buy signals from investors. The rise of more than 20% in tokens such as Solana (SOL) and Polkadot (DOT) boosted the smart contract industry, according to Margarido.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens absorbed much of the appreciation, which in turn favored the segment’s ETFs: DEFI11 and QDFI11.

“DeFi initiatives rose strongly because they were extremely undervalued by the market correction, but without a direction for the fall”, he says.

According to Margarido, it is still too early to say whether this upward correction in cryptocurrencies is over, but the analyst expects good news in the industry by the end of the year.

Ray Nasser, on the other hand, highlights the importance of investors opting for better quality assets. “Bitcoin is a safe bet. Regarding DeFi, Web3 or metaverse tokens, we are still not sure that they will exist in the next few years,” he assesses.

10 worst-performing B3 ETFs in July:

ETF return in july XINA11 -11.98% GOLD11 -3.48% B5MB11 -3.14% ASIA11 -2.95% ESGE11 -2.30% IMAB11 -2.07% MATB11 -1.99% EMEG11 -1.58% IMBB11 -1.26% IB5M11 -0.95%

Source: Economatica

China worries

Among the worst performers in July were ETFs linked to Chinese companies or the Asian country’s economy. The XINA11 ETF showed the biggest drop of the month, falling 11.98% in July. The ASIA11 ETF also appeared on the list of worst performers, with a decline of 2.95%.

For Felipe Paletta, founding partner and analyst at Monett, these ETFs followed the slowdown in economic activity in the Chinese Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which grew less than expected.

China’s economic growth slowed in the second quarter, up 0.4% from a year earlier and below expectations. The poor performance is a direct result of the lockdowns to contain cases of Covid-19, which have hit industrial activity and consumer spending.

China’s GDP was forecast to expand 1.0% in the April-June quarter from a year earlier, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. In the quarterly comparison, GDP fell by 2.6% in the second quarter.

Paletta also highlights the increase in inflation in the United States and a slowdown in the US economy. “This raises a concern because the United States is one of the biggest consumer markets for China. This slowdown causes a stronger drop in Asian countries, which justifies the drop in ETFs,” he says.

In addition to the slowdown in the Chinese economy, Luciana Ikedo, investment advisor and partner at RV4 Investimentos, cites that the XINA11 ETF is composed of large and medium-sized companies – the ones with the highest participation are: Alibaba Group, Tencent Holdings and Meituan Diaping .

Ikedo explains that in July, executives from the Alibaba company were involved in an investigation into the theft of police data. The problem impacted the company’s shares listed in the United States, which fell by more than 4%.

“Another important fact has been the regulatory repression by China, which has already punished Alibaba with a fine of US$ 2.8 billion and annulled an initial public offering (IPO) of its affiliate Ant Group”, explains the expert.

Tensions involving Taiwan and the warning issued by China, due to the visit of Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives to the island, also put pressure on assets linked to the Asian country. This combo harmed the index funds that follow this thesis, completes Ikedo.

ASIA11, for example, which also has strong representation from the company Alibaba, ended up suffering losses. The ESGE11 ETFs, with a strong representation of companies from China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, took a ride on the devaluation, and the EMEG11 ETF, with the participation of Asian countries.

Fixed income losing ground?

The correction movement in the ETFs industry was also noticeable in fixed income index funds, which, after taking the lead in the first half of the year, were the worst performers in the month of July.

The B5MB11 ETF — which brings together in its asset basket IPCA+ Treasury bonds, with and without semi-annual interest, with a maturity of five years or more — was among the biggest drops last month, with a 3.14% decline.

In the list of declines, it was also possible to find the IMAB11 and IMBB11 ETFs — which invest in IPCA+ and IPCA+ Treasury bonds with semi-annual short and long-term interest rates — with drops of 2.07% and 1.26%, respectively.

According to Luciana Ikedo, after the measures taken by the government to contain inflation, such as an increase in the Selic rate and a reduction in ICMS for fuel and electricity, everything indicates that inflation measured by the IPCA will slow down in the short term. “The IPCA-15, which is a preview of the monthly IPCA, was lower than expected and had a rise of 0.13% in the monthly comparison”, she says.

As it is still not possible to determine whether the Selic rate should continue to rise, the demand for premiums by investors increases. In this scenario, for government bonds that were already in the portfolio and acquired at a time when the yield curve indicated a lower number than the current projection, there is a negative mark-to-market for these bonds.

“In other words, the bonds that were already part of the fund and were in the ETF portfolio, are now worth less than those currently being issued and are already pricing in any future interest rate hikes”, he highlights.

Also according to the expert, the marking affects more IPCA+ Treasury bonds with long maturities, which led to the fall in B5MB11.

industry radar

Arthur Maria do Valle, founder of Trendset and associated with OhmResearch, compiled, at the request of the InfoMoneythe main news of the July ETF market.

According to Valle, there were few launches in the industry, probably due to the uncertainty in the market, in which investors feel more secure in fixed income. Despite all the uncertainty, the only manager to launch ETFs was Investo, which launched four new index funds.

Two of them were focused on global and North American fixed income, aiming to “surf the wave of the migration of investors to fixed income”, according to the expert. These are the USDB11 and the BNDX11.

USDB11 offers investors access to US fixed income, with a portfolio of more than 10,000 US fixed income securities, with maturities of at least one year. This in turn replicates another ETF, the BND (Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF).

The index includes treasuries, which are US Treasury bonds, as well as mortgage securities and assets with short, intermediate and long maturities. The management fee is 0.25% per year, while the replicated ETF — the BND — has a cost of 0.04% per year. The total cost of the ETF is therefore 0.29% per year.

BNDX11, on the other hand, guarantees exposure to global fixed income, investing in more than 6,000 fixed income securities from 42 countries, excluding the United States. Europe is the highlighted region, accounting for 57% of titles. The total cost of BNDX11 is 0.33% per year.

These were B3’s first ETFs with exposure to international fixed income. Until now, this asset category was available on the Exchange only in BDRs of ETFs (receipts of ETFs listed abroad).

“International fixed income ETFs are very welcome because they offer Brazilian investors access to the most important asset class and contribute to portfolio diversification, in addition to expanding the portion of the portfolio exposed to the dollar and other strong currencies”, says Valle. “I prefer ETFs over ETF BDRs because they are an easier structure to understand and less complicated, in terms of taxation, in addition to potentially presenting more liquidity”, adds the founder of Trendset.

Among the July launches is the SVAL11 ETF, which replicates US-based small caps, with a total management fee of 0.45% per year. And the FOOD11 ETF, which replicates the performance of the MVIS Global Agribusiness index, composed of the largest and most liquid companies in the global agribusiness segment, with a management fee of 0.30% per year.

Valle’s survey also showed that no B3 ETF had a reduced management fee in July.

