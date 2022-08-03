TRE-MG decision may make Andr Janones ineligible; Forward will appeal – Politics

Andr Janones (Avante) may become ineligible with the revocation of TRE-MG (photo: Tulio Santos/EM/DA Press) The Regional Electoral Court of Minas Gerais (TRE-MG) requested, this Tuesday (2/8), the cancellation of the mandates of federal deputies elected by the Avante Party, such as Andr Janones, Lus Tib and Greyce Elias.

As the body judged, in the 2018 elections, it was considered a fraud of the acronym female quota. As a result, the parliamentarians were considered ineligible and, thus, the decision could impact Janones’ candidacy for the presidency of the Republic in this year’s election.

According to TRE-MG, the process was considered on Tuesday and upheld the request for cassation. In the 2018 elections, 17 women were registered to compete for positions, but as the body pointed out, they were only to fill the gender quota.

Thus, the Electoral Judicial Investigation Action (Aije), which has been pending since December 2018, points out that there was abuse of power and illegalities in the registration of candidacies.

Forward will appeal

The party’s president, Luis Tib, informed that the party would appeal to the Superior Electoral Court, “who is responsible for analyzing the appeal”. “Deputies trust justice, certain that they have always adopted the correct posture and cannot afford third-party errors,” he said in a statement to the State of Mines.

National President of the Avante Party, Luis Tib, strange to the TRE-MG and says he will appeal to the TSE (photo: Edesio Ferreira/EM/DA Press)

“This process has been going on for three years and people have not been heard yet. We are surprised that something strange is happening at this moment. , something like this absurd happens,” Tib said.

Andr Janones clarifies the situation

In a note to State of Mines, deputy Andr Janones’ advice clarified some points of the TRE’s decision. He pointed out that there is no mention of ineligibility and that he can therefore contest the elections.

Janones also informed that he has no responsibility in the matter of the gender quota. In addition, together with the party, they will appeal to the TSE on the decision.

Check out the full note:

“It is important to clarify:

a) The decision taken by the Regional Court of annulment of all votes received by more than 150 elected and non-elected candidates;

b) The decision does not have immediate value, that is, the judgment must be awaited by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE)

c) Only after the judgment by the TSE and if the decision of the TRE/MG is confirmed that there could be an effective cassation.

It should be emphasized that there is no mention of ineligibility. Therefore, deputy Andr Janones has no impediment to running in the 2022 elections.

It is also important to emphasize the importance of professional journalism and to report correctly: at no point in the judgment is federal deputy Andr Janones responsible for the gender quota issue.

It is very strange, therefore, that the deputy receives the false information of his ineligibility.

It should be noted that the judgment was not unanimous, presenting nullities that curtailed the right of defense, as well as all irregularities in the gender quota were corrected over time by the Party.

Avante will appeal to the Superior Electoral Court to have this injustice corrected.”