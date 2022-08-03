TRE-MG revokes Avante’s deputies’ mandate, and Janones may be ineligible – News

The Regional Electoral Court of Minas Gerais canceled, this Tuesday (2), the mandates of federal deputies elected on the Avante party ticket in Minas Gerais in 2018. One of the parliamentarians is the candidate for the Presidency of the Republic André Janones, who can stay ineligible.

The decision affects the legislature of five party members: two state and three federal deputies. (see list below).

The decision responds to an action by the Electoral Public Ministry. According to the agency, Avante launched, in 2018, several female candidates fraudulently just to simulate filling the gender quota.

Avante’s lawyer, Wederson Advíncula Siqueira, confirmed the impeachment, but stated that the deputies will not be ineligible and that, therefore, they will be able to participate in the elections normally. The defender said he will appeal the cassations.



Federal Deputies elected by Avante-MG in 2018:

Andre Janones (Avante) – 178,660 votes

Luis Tibé (Avante) – 50,474 votes

Greyce Elias (Forward) – 37,620 votes



State Deputies elected by Avante-MG in 2018:

Fábio Avelar (Avante) – 83,718 votes

Bosco (Forward) – 42,556 votes