TSE responds to request and Armed Forces will have access to data from electronic voting machines this Wednesday

According to the Electoral Court, the inspection will take place on the morning of this Wednesday, 3, in the Multipurpose Room.

Defense Minister Paulo Sérgio Nogueira asked the TSE for access to data from electronic voting machines



O Superior Electoral Court (TSE) granted access to technicians from the Armed forces to the source codes of electronic voting machines. In a note, the Electoral Court said that the Multipurpose Room, located in the basement of the TSE’s headquarters building, “has been ready and available to inspection bodies since October 2021”. The inspection will take place on the morning of Wednesday, 3rd. This Monday, 1st, the Minister of Defense, Paulo Sergio Nogueiraasked the president of the TSE, minister Edson Fachin, access to files. In the letter, classified as “extremely urgent”, the head of the folder requests the data until August 12. According to the minister, the objective is to supervise the operation of the system. “In view of the limited time available until voting day, I request that access to source codes be made available, for the execution of the work of the Armed Forces Inspection Team of the Electronic Voting System, in the initial work window from 2 to August 12, 2022″, reads the letter. The source code is the programming of software with instructions for the system to work. However, the data requested as a matter of urgency have been available for 10 months.

The TSE reinforced that it sent, just last year, a letter with the invitation for all the supervisory entities of the electoral process, as provided for in TSE Resolution No. in the electronic voting machine and that make up the electronic voting system.

In October 2021, the TSE held an open source event. On the occasion, the agency stated that the files could be inspected by technical representatives of the political parties, the Public Ministry (MP)gives Brazilian Bar Association (OAB)the Armed Forces, the Federal police and universities, among other institutions. Other authorized bodies are: Federal Supreme Court (STF)National Congress, and the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU). The room prepared for the analysis of digital information works in the Multipurpose Room until this month, when the Ceremony of Digital Signature and Sealing of electoral systems will take place.