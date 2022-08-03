Turbulence in the economy caught Brazilian companies prepared for high interest rates – and this could be an investment opportunity

It had everything in the last decade in Brazil: economic recession, impeachment process, interest at the historic minimum and pandemic. For Ulisses Nehmi, CEO of Sparta, despite all the turmoil, these factors were reasonably positive for the companies.

The reason for this was explained in a panel of Expert XP this Tuesday (2). “As Brazilian companies were not able to live a full cycle of a thriving economy, they ended up not leveraging themselves much and, therefore, they reached this moment of high interest rates with healthy cash”, says Nehmi.

This, according to the executive, also explains why rating agencies have increased the ratings of companies instead of reducing them, and concludes: “from the investors’ side, this represents one of the best scenarios”.

Very different, therefore, from what was experienced in 2015, when interest rates and inflation were also in the double digits. The similarities with seven years ago, according to the panel’s experts, end there. “The last time we saw inflation at this level, the issue was local. Now, we are experiencing a period of high global prices”, says Maurício Juncá, manager of Vinland Macro.

Opportunities out there

In this scenario, fighting inflation becomes a task for all central banks in the world. And, although the task is much more complex, it makes the scenario bring many opportunities, especially for investors looking to look abroad.

“We have seen mixed reactions to the challenge of inflation. While some central banks around the world reinforced that it was transitory, others preferred to start tightening earlier,” says Juncá.

Among those who, in Juncá’s opinion, lagged behind in the monetary tightening are the United States and Australia. “Positions taken on yield curves in other countries can be very interesting. We are also looking at Colombia, Chile and Mexico,” he says.

The Central Bank of Australia (RBA) decided to raise the benchmark interest rate by 0.5 percentage point, from 1.35% to 1.85%, at its monetary policy meeting that took place on Tuesday. In the last interest rate hike, the monetary authority had already raised the rate by 50 basis points, from 0.85% to 1.35%.

The Federal Reserve (the US Central Bank, Fed) has raised the basic interest rate by a total of 2.25 pp (percentage points) since the beginning of the year and, in Mexico, Banxico, as the The Mexican central bank is known, raised the country’s basic interest rate by 0.75 percentage point and left the message that the increases are not over.

Read too

What to Expect for 2023

The landscape for fixed income investors has changed a lot in recent years. “Not two years ago, interest rates were at historic lows. This shows that we are living in some short cycles. And if, on the one hand, it is important to invest in fixed income for the long term, on the other hand, there may be opportunities to rotate the portfolio”, says Camilla Dolle, fixed income analyst at XP.

Nehmi, from Sparta, joins in and says that his team of 10 credit analysts is looking for long-term investments, assessing the financial health of companies. But that does not mean that there are no divestments. “Usually, we think about carrying the titles for a longer period. But when we see credit metrics getting worse or other better opportunities, we will divest,” she says.

On the private credit side, for Nehmi, the moment is also one of opportunities. “When we talk about fixed income, the main point is to get a real return. And, now, we are already at an interest rate level that, if maintained and if it continues to beat inflation, will be the best moment of the last ten years”, she says.

There have been two major elements of uncertainty recently: 1) the pandemic; and 2) the War in Ukraine. In the coming months, Brazil will also face presidential elections. “The moment is one of caution. We think interest rates could rise further and we should see cuts starting in the second quarter of 2023, but the interest rate is expected to remain high for a longer period and we still expect a clearer view of the next government and its fiscal addressing.” says Juncá.

Even so, Nehmi has a positive outlook. “The outlook is very good. I know that we have been following the increase in inflation at the supermarket and at the gas station. And I also know that high inflation is the biggest enemy of the investor, but we see a lot of room for private credit this year and, believe me, we have not yet returned to the pre-pandemic remuneration level”, she says.

Until 2023, however, the specialist does not believe that new emissions should come out. “In an election year, it is natural for companies to hold back (the emissions). But we see that investor interest in fixed income remains strong. And, in fact, the remuneration is very good, protecting investors from inflation. It is a very opportune moment,” he says.

Still not investing abroad? XP strategist gives a free class on how to become a partner in the largest companies in the world, straight from your cell phone – and without speaking English

Related