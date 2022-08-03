Two heart drugs increase heart attack risk on hot days

posted on 08/02/2022 06:00



Beta-blockers and anti-planlet drugs such as aspirin have been found by researchers to be responsible for a 75% increase in the risk of heart attacks in users on hot days – (credit: Volodymyr Hryshchenko/Unsplash)

People who use antiplatelet drugs and beta-blockers to treat coronary heart disease may be more prone to non-fatal heart attacks during the hottest days of the year. The finding was confirmed by a study led by researchers at the Yale School of Public Health and published in the journal Nature Cardiovascular Researchthis Monday (8/1).

The research team, also made up of academics from the Helmholtz research center, analyzed 2,494 records of people who had suffered non-fatal heart attacks between May and September 2001 and 2014 in Augsburg, Germany. The months are the ones with the highest temperatures compared to the rest of the year in the German city.

For the analysis, they compared the temperature of the day the person suffered the cardiovascular incident with other days prior to the event. For example, if a patient suffered the attack on a Thursday in June, the scientists compared the day’s temperature with previous Thursdays.

The finding was that two types of which most of the more than 2,000 cases were made up of people who had suffered attacks in the heat and who were taking beta-blockers — such as drugs made up of propranolol, atenolol and acebutolol — or antiplatelet drugs — aspirin, clopidogrel or ticlopidine.

In users of antiplatelet drugs, the increased risk of heart attack was 63%; whereas that of beta-blockers was 65%. Those who used both types of drugs had a 75% higher risk than those who took none.

The researchers say the study does not prove that these drugs were the cause of the attacks, and that heart disease itself is likely to provide increased susceptibility to heart attacks with increasing temperature.





However, the scientists believe the data is valid for having made two other cross-references. The first was the comparison of younger patients (25 to 59 years old) with older ones (60 to 74 years old). The first group, while healthier, was found to be more vulnerable to heat-related heart attacks than older patients when its members were users of the aforementioned drugs.

The second intersection was that users of other drugs were not so numerous in the analyzed records. To explain the propensity for accidents, professor of the Department of Epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health and lead author of the study, Kai Chen, bets on the action of drugs in the body.

“We hypothesized that some of the drugs may make it difficult to regulate body temperature. Patients who take these two drugs — beta-blockers and antiplatelet drugs — are at greater risk and, during hot flashes, they should really take precautions,” points out the professor.

Among the suggestions given by the researchers are cooling strategies such as installing air conditioning at home and at work — and anywhere else they spend a lot of time — and places that offer that cooler environment.

The study also warns that as climate change progresses, heart attacks may become a greater risk for people with cardiovascular disease. Now, the researchers aim to find out if there are biological conditions that make patients more vulnerable to these environmental extremes.