Uber registers 5 million drivers and breaks user record

Giovanni Santa Rosa Uber has 5 million drivers and delivery people on its platform

Uber on Tuesday released its second-quarter financial results that beat analysts’ forecasts. Group revenue doubled to $8.1 billion, with consistent customer demand for rides and food deliveries despite rising inflation.

The company’s shares were trading up 11% around 8:30 am, after rising as much as 15% in premarket trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Analysts were predicting a more modest result, of US$ 7.4 billion in revenue in the average of projections. The company also reported that 122 million people use the platform per month, a number that also exceeded the market estimate, which was 120.5 million.

In the three months ended in June, the company handled US$ 29.1 billion with rides, food deliveries and parcels, an increase of 33%. This amount and the number of users on the platform were records, according to the company’s CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi.

“In the last quarter, we challenged our team to hit profit targets even faster than we planned, and we delivered,” Khosrowshahi said in a statement.

In addition, for the first time in its history, the company had a positive cash flow of $382 million. Analysts were predicting a smaller positive flow of $263 million.

The number of rides and deliveries has surpassed pre-pandemic levels, thanks to the reopening of offices and demand in tourism travel.

The company also increased the number of driver and delivery partners, which reached a total of 5 million – a record. Analysts fear that rising fuel prices will reduce demand for the app as a source of income.

But, according to Khosrowshahi, more than 70% of new drivers who joined the platform made this decision to make extra money amid rising inflation and the cost of living.





