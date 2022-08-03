understand what may have caused the death of a businessman







João Paulo Diniz died at the age of 58 Photo: Poder360

The entrepreneur João Paulo Dinizson of Abilio Dinizone of the most important businessmen in the country, died this Sunday, 31, at the age of 58, in Paraty (RJ).

Sources close to the businessman point out that the executive went out for a run, came back and was found by the family in the bathroom, already lifeless. The cause of death has not yet been confirmed, but family members suspect that the businessman had a massive heart attack or an aneurysm.

In 2004, cardiologist Bernardino Tranchesi Júnior told in the businessman’s father’s book, “Paths and Choices – the balance for a happier life”, about when the athlete was diagnosed with myocardial hypertrophy, a congenital disease that temporarily prevented him from to perform any physical activity.

At the time, he also warned about the risk of a fulminating attack and recommended that João Paulo no longer practice any type of sport. “Nothing. He couldn’t even cross the street running, on pain of dying from a fulminating attack,” said the expert in the book.

Hypertrophy and athlete’s life

To better explain the relationship between João Paulo’s congenital disease and the risk of fulminant infarction if he maintained the athlete’s life, the Earth spoke with Fernando Oliva, a cardiologist and professor of the Medicine course at the Universidade Cidade de São Paulo (Unicid).

The specialist explains that myocardial hypertrophy means an increase in the size of the muscle mass of the heart. “It happens, in most cases, due to a genetic component”, he adds. This condition has many causes, but one of the biggest and most serious complications is the development of serious arrhythmias, triggered by exertion.

Therefore, the recommendation was for João Paulo to leave the athlete’s life aside.





João Paulo Diniz, son of Abilio Diniz Photo: Instagram @joaopaulodinizoficial

Already massive heart attack is a term used by lay people, according to Oliva. “In Medicine it means loss of cardiac muscle in an acute way”, he says. “Which is usually due to sudden coronary artery obstruction,” he explains.

That is, when a fatty plaque that was on the inner wall of the blood vessel, for example, breaks and prevents the passage of blood, which takes oxygen to the heart.

This obstruction causes cardiac arrest and heart failure, leading the patient to death.

Even so, according to the expert, the two conditions are not commonly related, but can cause death in specific cases. “[Os pacientes nessas condições] may present as a worse outcome, sudden cardiac arrest due to the development of severe ventricular arrhythmias and not due to sudden arterial obstruction”, he points out.