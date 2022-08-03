Urine color can do a lot about our health; see what each color means

When something unusual happens, the human body issues warnings in a variety of ways. For example, symptoms of fever, sneezing, or even a headache could indicate some other disorder. In addition urine It is also an important measure of your health, so it’s always a good idea to check your color before flushing. Today we are going to show you the importance of watching your pee and knowing what does the color of urine say about health.

Why should we watch our pee?

In addition to its important task of removing toxins from the body, the functions of peeing don’t stop there. Often, the urine we pass can give us important information about aspects of our body’s health.

It is important to know how to recognize the signs that can reveal certain dysfunctions of the body, especially the kidneys, according to nephrologist Marcos Vieira. Therefore, it is important to observe the color and appearance of the urine.

Urine tones and their meanings