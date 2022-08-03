Urine color can do a lot about our health; see what each color means

Depending on the color of your urine, it could indicate dehydration or some health issues. See what each color means.
When something unusual happens, the human body issues warnings in a variety of ways. For example, symptoms of fever, sneezing, or even a headache could indicate some other disorder. In addition urine It is also an important measure of your health, so it’s always a good idea to check your color before flushing. Today we are going to show you the importance of watching your pee and knowing what does the color of urine say about health.
Why should we watch our pee?
In addition to its important task of removing toxins from the body, the functions of peeing don’t stop there. Often, the urine we pass can give us important information about aspects of our body’s health.
It is important to know how to recognize the signs that can reveal certain dysfunctions of the body, especially the kidneys, according to nephrologist Marcos Vieira. Therefore, it is important to observe the color and appearance of the urine.
Urine tones and their meanings
- Very clear urine: Contrary to what people think, excessive fluid intake can also be bad for overloading the kidneys and leading to loss of mineral salts, lethargy and discomfort. This could indicate that you are drinking too much water, beyond what you need;
- Light yellow: The ideal color for urine;
- Dark yellow: It’s normal, but it means the urine is concentrated and you need to drink more water;
- Orange: This color could indicate pigmentation from some food, lack of water, or a sign of liver or gallbladder problems. Therefore, do exams if the color remains;
- Honey or amber: It can be a sign of dehydration, so you need to drink plenty of water;
- Red (bloody appearance) or pink: If chronic, it could mean problems with the liver, prostate, kidney, or an infection or tumor;
- brown tone: Indicates severe digestive problems or hyper dehydration;
- With foam present: If the symptom persists, it could indicate an excess of protein or a problem with the kidney;
- Bluish or greenish: The color can have its origins in any food or medication ingested, or it can even be an indication of a bacterial infection.