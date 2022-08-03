US court sentences far-right militant to seven years in prison for breaking into Capitol Hill

A far-right activist was sentenced this Monday 1st in Washington to more than seven years in prison for participating in the January 6, 2021 Capitol invasion. This is the highest sentence to date.

Guy Reffitt, 49, a member of the “Three Percenters” group, was found guilty in March, primarily of obstruction of congressional and police work, in the first trial over the invasion. He led the first group to attack Congress headquarters and helped force the police cordon.

According to prosecutors, Refitt was carrying a gun, bulletproof vest, helmet and plastic handcuffs. After being hit by tear gas, he backed down as hundreds of Donald Trump supporters wreaked havoc on Capitol Hill, delaying the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory.

“I didn’t go in, but I helped light the fire,” the Texas-born oil industry official boasted in a video. Upon returning to Wylie, near Dallas, he threatened the two children not to report him to the police.

“The traitors we kill,” says Refitt in a recorded conversation sent to the FBI by his 19-year-old son. At trial, the prosecution relied on videos in which he appeared speaking to the crowd, who called him their leader.

Since the attack, more than 850 people have been arrested, of which 330 have pleaded guilty and about 10 have been tried in court. So far, about 100 prison sentences have been handed down.