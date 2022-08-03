Vagner Love celebrates his debut goal for Sport, regrets the draw and sees progress | sport

Debut with a goal and alongside the crowd. A combination that could be perfect for Vagner Love with the Sport shirt, this Tuesday, at Ilha do Retiro. However, the victory was lacking.

Even so, the 38-year-old veteran striker, activated only on the return to the second half, was responsible for avoiding the defeat of the Pernambuco team, by scoring the goal of a 1-1 draw with Criciúma, in the 40th minute of the second half. time.

Employees try to remove puddles from the lawn of Ilha do Retiro with cloths and buckets

Now, with more pace of play, the next step is to take ownership. Since he was hired precisely to improve the offensive performance of the red-black team, which has one of the worst attacks in Serie B.

1 of 1 Vagner Love celebrates a goal in his debut for Sport — Photo: Aldo Carneiro/Pernambuco Press Vagner Love celebrates a goal in his debut for Sport — Photo: Aldo Carneiro/Pernambuco Press

Vagner Love’s last official game was just over three months ago, when he defended Midtjylland on April 25th. His last goal had already been scored on February 27, also by the Danish club.

“Very happy. Of course I really wanted to win the game. It was a home game in which we had to score the three points, but unfortunately those three points didn’t come. But I’m happy for the goal, happy to have played 45 minutes again. I haven’t played for a long time”, began Vagner Love, in an interview after the match.

Vagner Love comments on his debut with a goal for Sport in Serie B

The shirt 99 stressed that Sport can still grow in the competition. And he understood the boos at the team from the crowd after the match. With the result, Leão is six points behind the G-4, but the difference could increase to eight, if Bahia and Grêmio win their games against CSA and Guarani, respectively, for the 22nd round.

+ See the full Serie B standings

At 40 min of the 2nd half – Vagner Love do Sport’s header against Criciúma