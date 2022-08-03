O Safra Bank kept your wallet dividends no changes in August. OK (VALE3), JBS (JBSS3) and Engie Brazil (EGIE3) are the recommended companies with the highest dividend yield index.

The portfolio is composed of eight other companies each with the same weight in the portfolio.

The bank also highlighted that the portfolio currently has a dividend yield (index that measures the return on dividends) of 6.7%.

In July, the portfolio increased by 3.05% and managed to surpass its benchmark index. O Dividend Index (IDIV) rose 1.98% over the same period.

In the year, the portfolio accumulates a high of 9.94%, compared to 5.65% for the index.

Check out the best dividend stocks:

