“Valued at R$ 537 million”; Newcastle does not stop in Paquetá and is delighted by Flamengo midfielder

Flamengo fans woke up happier this Wednesday (3). The victory over Corinthians by 2 x 0, away from home, brought a confidence very large. Dorival Júnior has a 70% success rate since he arrived at the Club, “cleaned up the house” and quickly gained the trust of the group of players. The Nation only wants this good phase to continue throughout the year.

Off the field, a ‘hot’ news about the ball market in relation to Mengão is stirring the fans. According to information from the “Fla Web” portal, Victor Hugo is already starting to attract the attention of Europeans and Newcastle-ING is the main interested in his signing.

The midfielder is only 18 years old, but he has a privileged physique and a very refined technique.. The athlete quickly gained morale with Dorival, has been playing games and doesn’t seem to feel the pressure. The young man has a contract with Mais Querido until 2027 and his termination penalty is around 100 million euros (BRL 537 million at the current price).

“Victor Hugo has been gaining many chances with Dorival Júnior and is already starting to draw attention from European clubs, the main interested party at the moment is Newcastle, from England. The Europeans have scouts who are watching the player and the tendency is that an offer will be made very soon.”, said an excerpt from the report on the website “Fla Web”.

Newcastle has been investing in Brazilians in the market. after hiring Bruno Guimarãesthe English want Lucas Paquetá, created by Ninho do Urubu, and now they are ‘enchanted’ by Victor Hugo. Europe’s nouveau riche discards medallions and prioritizes athletes who can perform in the present and future.