Vasco makes contact with Odair Hellman, but coach declines and decides to stay out of the country | vasco

Vasco’s board will look for another name for a new coach. After initial conversations with Odair Hellman, the coach, who left Al Wasl, from the United Arab Emirates, a month ago declined the survey of the São Januário club and decided to stay out of the country for the time being.

The first contact took place earlier this week, through Paulo Bracks, who will be one of the directors hired by the American investor 777 – the Extraordinary General Assembly that will vote on whether or not to sell 70% of the club’s football will be held next Saturday. This Tuesday, Odair announced that he will not return to work at this time.

Odair Hellmann by Al Wasl, from the United Arab Emirates — Photo: Disclosure

He had been out of the country for almost two years, acquired a property and has business in the Emirates. The conversations were considered positive, but Odair decided to wait a little longer before returning to work in Brazilian football.

Emilio Faro is the interim coach and, for now, remains in charge of the team. Within Vasco, there are those who defend his permanence until the end of Serie B, since he has the support of the cast and fans and knows the group well. Faro, however, has already expressed that he is not in his plans to stay on the front line.

At first, shortly after Maurício Souza left, names like Renato Gaúcho and Guto Ferreira were evaluated, but they cooled down in the face of the preference for Odair.