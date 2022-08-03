VIDEO: Caio Castro is embarrassed by ‘TV Fama’ reporter and reacts | famous

Caio Castro has been at the center of a controversy in recent days. He earned the nickname ‘cow hand’ on social media, after saying that the man should not be forced to pay the bill on a date. This Monday (01), the TV Fame (Rede TV!) showed an interview with the heartthrob of soap operasand touched on the subject that gave rise to talk.

While he was taking the opportunity to follow the kart races at the Interlagos circuit, he was interviewed by the TV Fama report, and talked about his passion for racing. “It’s already 15 years old. Now that it is bearing fruit, the business is getting stronger. It’s getting good” celebrated Caio Castro.

Then the reporter dropped a hint: “Good thing today is all free. You don’t have to pay anyone, right?”. “Exactly. Even better”, replied the actor, laughing, embarrassed. In his social networks, Caio expressed himself on the subject. Taking advantage of the fact that his name was on the lips of the people, the artist proposed an action to internet users to help people in need with basic food baskets.

Caio Castro speaks out after controversy

The actor published a text defending himself after the numerous criticisms he received. Caio stated that his speech was distorted. “Not being able to understand a speech demonstrates the presence of an error; understand it, but misrepresenting it shows a lack of honesty. To pay for dinner is not to support a person, but to say that I have said such a thing is to support a lie.” it started. “”I’ll repeat my speech to see if, this time, they don’t repeat the misunderstanding. ‘There is a difference between paying the bill and HAVING to pay; it bothers me the feeling of HAVING to support, HAVING to pay’. In my speech, I focused on the imposition of payment”, highlighted.