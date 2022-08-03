Video shows elderly man who died after being assaulted at Fábio Jr. having fun before confusion | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

In the images, it is possible to see Antônio Carlos Juliano happy and smiling, singing the songs with family and friends. The video shows the elderly man clapping his hands, getting up from his chair and waving his hands while hugging a friend. (watch above).

1 of 4 Elderly man died of assault at Fábio Jr. in Sorocaba — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook Elderly man died after being attacked at a concert by Fábio Jr. in Sorocaba — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook

According to the incident report, the military police were called around 1:45 am. At the scene, they identified that the suspect of the aggression was Leandro Luiz Manrique, 43 years old, who was also injured.

Sandro Brito, Antônio’s friend for over 20 years, told g1 who had to immobilize the suspect during the assaults. According to the friend, it was not possible to see the beginning of the confusion.

“I was at my desk. I only saw the time when the [Antônio] Juliano was attacked and there was no security present. I intervened, but I arrived late”, he laments. Sandro said he witnessed when the man stepped on the victim’s head.

He also stated that Leandro was “very strong”, and that he was immobilized until security and the Military Police arrived, while Antônio was rescued at the scene.

2 of 4 Justice kept Leandro Luiz Manrique arrested, suspected of assaulting and killing elderly man in Sorocaba — Photo: Reproduction Justice kept Leandro Luiz Manrique arrested, suspected of assaulting and killing elderly man in Sorocaba – Photo: Reproduction

Antônio was taken by an ambulance from the event to the Pre-Hospital Unit (UPH) in the East Zone. The suspect claimed to the police that he had been pushed by Antônio and, with that, he retaliated.

Then, a team from the PM that provided support to the incident contacted UPH Leste and received information that the victim had died.

The arrest in flagrante delicto of Leandro was converted into preventive by the Justice. Antônio’s body was buried at Pax Cemetery, at 4 pm on Sunday (31).

The delegate who is handling the case, Mário Ayres, from the 2nd DP of Sorocaba, informed this Tuesday (2) that he is already analyzing all the information and after knowing all the details of the case, he will define what the next steps will be. of the investigation.

Justice maintains arrest of businessman suspected of assaulting elderly at club

What those involved say

In a note, Antônio’s lawyer, Alan Tomaz, informed that the elderly man was an exemplary husband and father, friend of the young to the elderly, and that he only spread love wherever he went.

“As reported by the witnesses, there was no fight, there was no argument. What happened was an unfair and unjustified aggression by Leandro Luiz Manrique against Juliano. Juliano did not react or even saw where Leandro’s aggression came from. defense. Everything was very fast and without any explanation. Juliano didn’t know Leandro, and Leandro didn’t know Juliano.”

“Family and friends are saddened by the situation and believe that this type of violence cannot be accepted, especially in a traditionally family environment. It is a cruel crime that must be punished exemplarily by justice”, Alan said.

Leandro’s lawyer, Matheus Nogueira, said that he and the victim bumped into each other after Fábio Jr.’s concert, near the dressing room. Also according to the defense, Antonio pushed Leandro, who retaliated with another push. That’s when the victim fell and hit his head on the ground. At this moment, there was a confusion and Leandro was also attacked by Antonio’s friend.

Also according to Matheus, another lawyer sent a note representing his client saying that Leandro was attacked by security guards at the event. However, Matheus informed that the position is not official of the defense.

“Leandro Luiz Manrique and Antônio Carlos Juliano are victims, not knowing whether they were from the security guards of Clube de Campo de Sorocaba or Cantor Fábio Jr. Several people tried to access the dressing room, when there was a riot and the security guards beat Leandro so much that he was unconscious, like Antônio. In other words, they were all beaten by the security guards”, informed the other note.

Leandro’s defense does not recognize this version, just as the Clube de Campo de Sorocaba also denies the accusation.

3 of 4 Show by Fábio Jr., held at the club in Campo de Sorocaba (SP) on Saturday (30) — Photo: Personal archive Show by Fábio Jr., held at the club in Campo de Sorocaba (SP) on Saturday (30) — Photo: Personal archive

“At no time was there any aggression by the security guards, a fact that can be corroborated by the testimonies of witnesses and other legal means. The security guards only intervened by calming those involved until the police arrived at the scene and took Mr. Leandro to the competent police station for legal action” , informed the club in the late afternoon of Saturday (30).

“We sympathize with the victim’s family and inform that we will give the necessary support, including to the authorities. We reiterate that the Mobile ICU hired for the event, as well as health professionals acted promptly to help the victim. and acted as soon as the movement was noticed. They identified the aggressor, who was sent by military police to the police station so that the necessary legal measures could be taken”, added the club.

In a note of condolence published on social media this Monday morning (1st), singer Fábio Jr. stated that he, the team and the businessmen “deeply regret what happened at Clube de Campo de Sorocaba”.

“We have a lot of solidarity with the families involved in this fatality, wishing light and peace at this moment”, he added.

Relatives and friends of the elderly man regretted what happened and paid tribute to him on social media.

4 of 4 Family and friends pay tribute to the elderly woman beaten in a club in Sorocaba — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook Family and friends pay tribute to the elderly beaten in a club in Sorocaba – Photo: Reproduction/Facebook

See more news from the region at g1 Sorocaba and Jundiaí