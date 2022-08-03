Video shows model Bruno Krupp at high speed when running over young woman in Barra da Tijuca | Rio de Janeiro

The version that Krupp was running at the time of the accident had already been told to the g1 by the victim’s relatives.

In the images, as soon as Krupp passes by, people who were at the kiosk are already looking at it due to the high speed. In the background of the image, you can see a mother and son crossing the street and the people’s reaction of astonishment at the shock.

Moto passed at high speed until impact — Photo: Reproduction

Kiosk customers watch the moment of being run over, when the motorcycle at high speed hits João Gabriel — Photo: Reproduction

Stopped in blitz 3 days before

Three days before the accident, Krupp was stopped at a Prohibition blitz on the same motorcycle he was riding on the night of the accident. As on Saturday night, on Wednesday (27) the The vehicle was also without a license plate and the pilot did not have a driver’s license..

Bruno received three fines – in addition to the lack of license plate and wallet, he refused to blow the breathalyzer – adding BRL 4 thousand and had the motorcycle, a gray Yamaha, seized, but recovered it in time to ride on Saturday and be involved in the tragic accident in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio.

The motorcycle he was driving was seized again, this time taken to the police station.

Model runs over 16-year-old boy on the edge of Barra

The accident ended with the death of john gabriel, who lost a leg at the time, was hospitalized, but did not survive. Krupp was even taken to the Lourenço Jorge Municipal Hospital with bruises, from where he was released on Sunday (31).

According to the Civil Police, Bruno Krupp does not have a driver’s license, and the motorcycle was only identified thanks to the chassis number. In the Detran, the vehicle appears licensed in the name of Krupp.

The 16th DP (Barra) investigates the case as manslaughter, when there is no intention to kill, but is already considering changing the charge to murder with eventual intent. The police are still waiting to hear from Bruno Krupp.

The g1 tries to contact Bruno Krupp’s defense.

João Gabriel Cardim Guimarães was 16 years old — Photo: Reproduction

Bruno Krupp — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks

Model Bruno Krupp is also investigated by the police on charges of embezzlement and rape.

The accusation of rape was registered at the Jacarepaguá Women’s Service Station (Deam). In testimony, a woman reported that she went to Bruno Krupp’s apartment and that he had raped her. In the report, she says that she asked Bruno to stop, without being answered. He denies.

The accusation of embezzlement was registered in the 15th DP (Gávea). In 2021, a manager of a hotel in the South Zone said that a customer’s card had been refused, and the same happened to several other customers.

When talking to the person whose card was refused, the woman reported that they all said that Bruno Krupp had offered daily rates at the hotel at lower prices than on the establishment’s website, and that in order to obtain accommodation at cheaper prices, customers had to make a payment in an account in someone else’s name.

Fraud, according to the manager, was estimated at R$ 428 thousand. Krupp reportedly left the hotel before the establishment was able to challenge the cards.

Who is Bruno Krupp?

Bruno Krupp — Photo: Reproduction