Video: Undersecretary of Primary Care talks about the two cases of Smallpox in Campos

The Municipal Health Department (SMS), through the Subsecretariat of Basic Care, Surveillance and Health Promotion (Subpav), obtained confirmation of two cases of monkeypox in Campos, transmitted by the monkeypox virus. The patients’ laboratory tests were performed at the Noel Nutels Central Public Health Laboratory (LACEN/RJ). A patient was admitted to an isolation bed at the Infectious Parasitic Diseases Sector at Hospital Ferreira Machado (HFM), in the early afternoon of this Tuesday (02). The other is under home surveillance.

According to the secretary, the male patient, who required hospitalization, is 33 years old. He has a travel history to the city of Natal (Northeast) and to São Paulo in the last 30 days. He also presented a systemic clinical picture and lesions characteristic for smallpox, after outpatient care at the Emergency Care Unit (UPA). The material for laboratory examination was collected last Thursday (28th) and the result sent to the municipality on Monday (1st).

“These are the first confirmed cases in the city. So far, there is no suspicion among the contacts, but we will continue with the daily medical evaluation “, explains Subpav undersecretary, Rodrigo Carneiro. The specialist believes that the contamination occurred in the displacement between one city and another to which the patient traveled.

The second patient, also male, is 40 years old and recently traveled to Rio de Janeiro. Attended at Hospital Ferreira Machado (HFM), he had material collected for analysis also on Thursday (28) and the result confirming monkeypox infection on Tuesday afternoon (2).

The patient who required hospitalization is in stable health. The contacts – people with whom he had contact after the trips – are in home isolation and monitored by the Campos Strategic Health Surveillance Information Center (CIEVS/Campos). The second patient and his contacts are also in isolation. Both patients have comorbidities.

According to Rodrigo, there is no authorization in the country for the use of any type of drug with direct action against monkeypox. Vaccines are under study, but already with proven effectiveness and should start to be used from the month of September. “So, we have at least 30 days where the only weapon to restrict the spread of monkeypox is the control and isolation of patients, surveillance of contacts and prevent the virus from starting to spread rapidly among the population”, said.

Rodrigo Carneiro also said that there is no reason for despair or exaggerated concern, but a reason for attention. “It is a reason for attention, so that the population is aware that there is another disease circulating in Brazil, being transmitted between Brazilians, but it is a disease that needs this close contact. Apparently transmission is not as easy as the coronavirus and so we expect a lower number of cases, which does not have an impact on public health, but that is an estimate we currently have. This could change in the medium and long term,” he added.

