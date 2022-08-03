Virginia complains about homemade perrengue on social media

Virgínia Fonseca is having difficulty producing content during pregnancy (Photo: Agnews)

Virginia Fonseca used his social networks to complain about a homemade perrengue that he spends daily with Zé Felipe. The digital influencer, who is pregnant, is having a lot of migraine attacks, and revealed that she can never find the medicine she needs in the mess made by other people.

“I have an outburst to do. One thing that annoys me a lot and happens every day here at home is that I put something in a place, and when I look for it, it’s not there anymore. And nobody tells me where it ends up”, she complained.

The influencer is pregnant again, and has had intense attacks of refractory headache, also known as a headache.

After being hospitalized in São Paulo for a few days, she has been taking care of herself as best she can and revealed on social media that she is looking for other doctors for alternative treatments. “Let’s go on medication and IVs,” she reported to fans.

She continued: “I still have an ENT to see if I have sinusitis. I took antibiotics for 22 days. I’m going back there to see how I’m doing. God willing, I will be 100%.” Virgínia is married to singer Zé Felipe and mother of Maria Alice, just over a year old.

Understand

The businesswoman suffers from refractory headache, which is a chronic headache that is constant, lasting a few days. “Pregnant women have a greater volume of blood and higher blood pressure. She has a higher risk of inflammatory diseases,” said Wanderley Cerqueira, a neurologist and neurosurgeon at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein and Rede D’Or. Yahoo.