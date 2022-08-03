Voters are more afraid of Bolsonaro’s continuity than of PT’s return

Genial/Quaest poll released this Wednesday (08/03) shows that the population is more afraid of the continuity of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), president of the Republic and candidate for reelection, than of the PT’s return to office – from Lula’s (PT) victory.
Another 6% say they are afraid of both cases. Already 5% do not know or did not respond, while 3% say they do not fear any of these situations.
Rejection
The survey also assessed the rejection of four candidates, in addition to Bolsonaro and Lula: Ciro Gomes (PDT), André Janones (Avante), Simone Tebet (MDB) and Felipe d’Ávila (Novo).
The response for each candidate that measures rejection is: ‘Knows and would not vote’. Bolsonaro has 55%, and is followed by Ciro, with 53%, and Lula, with 44%. Further down are: Janones, with 19%; Tebet, 18%; and d’Ávila, 17%.
Elections take place on October 2. If necessary, the second round, valid for president and governor, will take place on the 30th of the same month.