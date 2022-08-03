Voters are more afraid of Bolsonaro’s continuity than of PT’s return

Jair Bolsonaro during the PL electoral convention in Rio de Janeiro, on July 24 (photo: Mauro Pimentel/AFP) Genial/Quaest poll released this Wednesday (08/03) shows that the population is more afraid of the continuity of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), president of the Republic and candidate for reelection, than of the PT’s return to office – from Lula’s (PT) victory.

Bolsonaro was elected in 2018, and fear of continuity affects 48% of respondents. For 38%, the biggest fear is for the PT’s return to power. The party held the presidency from 2003 to 2016, with two terms for Lula and about one and a half for Dilma Rousseff (PT).

Another 6% say they are afraid of both cases. Already 5% do not know or did not respond, while 3% say they do not fear any of these situations.

Rejection

The survey also assessed the rejection of four candidates, in addition to Bolsonaro and Lula: Ciro Gomes (PDT), André Janones (Avante), Simone Tebet (MDB) and Felipe d’Ávila (Novo).

The response for each candidate that measures rejection is: ‘Knows and would not vote’. Bolsonaro has 55%, and is followed by Ciro, with 53%, and Lula, with 44%. Further down are: Janones, with 19%; Tebet, 18%; and d’Ávila, 17%.

Elections take place on October 2. If necessary, the second round, valid for president and governor, will take place on the 30th of the same month.

Search

The quantitative survey by Genial Investimentos in partnership with Quaest Consultoria e Pesquisa was carried out between July 28 and 31 of this year. There were two thousand face-to-face interviews throughout Brazil, with a margin of error of two percentage points. The survey is filed with the Electoral Court under code BR-02546/2022.