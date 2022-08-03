Vtor Pereira explains Rger Guedes’ positioning and analyzes Flamengo’s goal as a ‘strong hit’

Right after Corinthians lost 2-0 to Flamengo, coach Vítor Pereira gave his opinion on the match. The coach explained Guedes’ positioning in the duel and also analyzed his team’s tactical performance.

What most caught Fiel’s attention during the second half were the positioning of Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto. Shirt 9 played as a striker while number 7 participated in the open game along the edges of the lawn, different from what was expected. Thus, Vítor explained his choice.

“We had Róger, who can play as an outfielder, but in my opinion, he can’t work as I understandtherefore, we need to pass Yuri in the corridor and pass Róger more centralized”, pointed out the coach in a press conference at the end of the game.

Afterwards, Vítor analyzed the performance of his team technically and tactically. The coach recognized the underperformance of his team and explained the strategy he had thought of for the game, but which did not materialize.

“We clearly know that today we do not compete. We have to understand very well the opponent, who plays in diamond with a lot of people inside, the space usually on the opposite side, so these were clearly the ideas of today. Find the space on the opposite side. We were able to do this in other games quite easily. I think we competed during the first half, it was a competitive game, we didn’t let too much of the technical quality. A very dangerous team in transition. But there was always space on the opposite side and that’s what irritated me during the first part. Often the ball was on the opposite side and there was a lot of space“, he then detailed.

Finally, the coach went straight to saying that Flamengo’s goal was like a strong blow suffered by Timão. In addition, Maycon’s injury and previous absences have taken a toll on the team.

“I think the goal was a strong hit, on an apparently controlled ball. We made changes, we were unlucky in Maycon’s injury, a player who was fresh in the game. William didn’t play either. We are having difficulties ahead. We have Giovane, which was the only solution we had in the bank“, finished.

