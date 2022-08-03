Vtor Pereira explains the referee’s explanation to validate Flamengo’s goal

Corinthians suffered a hard defeat to Flamengo on Tuesday night, in a match valid for Libertadores. The first goal, scored by Arrascaeta, occurred in a move that caused doubt and revolt and that ended up explained by Vítor Pereira.

Still in the first half, Cantillo tried to move the ball away from the Corinthians area, it hit João Gomes’ arm and left for Arrascaeta to hit the goal and open the scoring. The alvinegra team stopped in the play and asked for a hand, but the bid was validated by the referee, according to Vítor Pereira, due to the fact that the arm was glued to the opponent’s body.

“The first goal the referee told me that there was no movement of the arm towards the ball, that the arm was touching the body. As I didn’t see it, I couldn’t see it… that was the explanation”, pointed out the coach at a press conference.

In addition to seeking the referee’s opinion on the bid, the coach also analyzed Corinth’s posture in the bid. For him, the athletes stopped in the play and gave the space for the flamengo player to kick on goal.

“But there, we, beyond that, we complained about the hand and we gave the opponent space, in the first kick, to put the goal“, he concluded right away.

