Wanessa Camargo opens up about separation and reconciliation with Dado Dolabella



Play/Instagram

Newsroom – Observatory of the Famous





02/08/2022 10:16

02/08/2022 10:16

The singer Vanessa Camargo opened the heart and vented about the current moment of his personal life. she, who ended her 17-year marriage with businessman Marcus Buaiz, reconciled with actor Dado Dolabellaand they are together.

During a conversation with the singer Sandy, in the project ‘Us, Voice, Them 2’on YouTube, Zez Di Camargo’s daughter opened her heart and was honest about it. ‘Lightness, I’m at a point in my life looking for that. Seeking my own voice, looking for lightness in things. Making my life a more peaceful place’she started.

‘I’m relearning to be. Be light this. When things are heavy we have to look at what we can do to make life less complicated’pointed out Wanessa Camargo.

Despite all the evidence and findings, Wanessa Camargo and Dado Dolabella have yet to publicly assume their relationship. Around the month of May, the artist announced the end of her 17-year marriage with businessman Marcus Buaiz, ​​with whom she has two children: José and João.

SEE MORE: Dado Dolabella explains the use of an engagement ring with Wanessa Camargo

The post Wanessa Camargo vents about separation and reconciliation with Dado Dolabella was first published on Observatório dos Famosos.