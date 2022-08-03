Want good dividends in August? Have Petrobras (PETR4), Vale (VALE3) and BB (BBAS3) in your portfolio, recommends Ativa – Money Times

THE Activate Investments made a change to your recommended wallet in dividends for the month of August. The broker withdrew the actions of São Paulo broadcast (TRPL4) to include Marfrig (MRFG3).

Analysts believe that, after winning lots 3 and 6 in the last transmission auction, Isa Cteep will give preference to the execution of projects to the detriment of a higher payment of proceeds. “Unlike other years, where it managed to distribute 75% of its regulatory profit, we see the next distributions closer to its commitment made in the bylaws to pay 25% of its accounting profit”, they say.

For August, Ativa still chose to reduce the positions in Copel (CPLE6) and Engie (EGIE3), who made payments over the last two months.

Last month, the broker’s portfolio outperformed Ibovespa (IBOV) it’s the Dividend Index (IDIV), with profitability of 5.1%, against, respectively, 4.7% and 1.98% also negative indices.

The portfolio’s highlights in July were Engie — which made a payment of R$0.6738/paper on the 12th, corresponding to a yield of 1.6% —, and Petrobras (PETR4) — who delivered a dividend yield of 6.36% when paying R$ 1.857745/share.

In 2022, the dividend portfolio recorded an increase of 5.8%, compared to a 1.6% decline in the IBOV and an increase of 6.66% in the IDIV.

Here are the dividend recommendations for August:

