Warner Bros cancels ‘Batgirl’ movie, which cost more than $90 million

the studio Warner Bros.franchise owner DC Comicshas decided not to release the batgirl movie, although the feature film has already been shot and cost more than $90 million. According to the specialized press in Hollywood, the studio confirmed internally on Tuesday, 2, that it has no intention of showing the film in theaters and will not release it on the streaming platform. HBO Maxarguing for a change in strategy after the merger with Discovery group.

The film had been in Warner Bros’ plans for years and had actress Leslie Grace in the role of Super heroin addition to JK Simmons as Jim Gordon and Michael Keaton again as Batman.

batgirl had a script written by Christina Hodson, responsible for the plot of birds of prey and The Flashwhile Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, the duo behind Bad Boys Forever. The news surprised the Hollywood industry because it was a project with a budget of approximately US$ 100 million and that was already in the post-production phase and had been released. Initially.

batgirl would be an exclusive release of HBO Max. Sources consulted by the magazine Variety claim that the decision was not made for the quality of the film, but had to do with the new strategy taken by the merger of the groups Discovery and WarnerMedia, which prioritizes movie premieres.