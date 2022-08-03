“We were upset”; Duílio enters the scene to calm Fiel and justifies controversial attitude for the duel against Flamengo

Corinthians faces Flamengo this Tuesday (2), in the first clash of the Libertadores quarterfinals, and before the duel, the president of Timão made a point of detailing the reasons that made him close a deal with the carioca team, referring to the tickets destined to the visiting fans in the two matches.

The Fiel fans did not like the attitude of the representative Alvinegro, who gave tickets to the Flamengo fans, for the game at Neo Química Arena, however, Duílio explained the practice in an interview with ‘UlissesCast’: “You give a number of tickets, just like we did with Boca Jrs, which were 2,500 tickets. And we managed to have it there [Bombonera]the same 2,500”, stated the president.

The wave of barbs from Corinthians on top of Duílio is motivated by the fact that the two stadiums involved have a very different size. The home Alvinegra has capacity for 49,205 fans, while Maracanã, venue of the second game, holds 78,838 people, which in Fiel’s assessment, is configured in a disproportion that can negatively impact Corinthians.

However, Duílio justified the operation as a necessity: “We understand that because it is a game [decisivo], we were upset to have some Corinthians out, but we have to think that it’s a 180-minute game and we need Fiel, who is different. Our fans really make a difference. However, the decisive game is the second, in Rio de Janeiro, at Maracanã. We cannot go to such an important game without having our fans by our side, even if in smaller numbers”, added the president.

Duílio regretted that some Timão fans were left out of the match, as well as admitted that Fiel Torcida is upset and addressed the fact as a tactic for the decisive duel: “Today, our fans are a little upset about this. But next week, 4 thousand Corinthians fans will be able to join us. I know how much of a difference it makes. That’s why we give 4 thousand to have 4 thousand Corinthians fans there”.

Finally, the disproportion in the comparison between Maracanã and Neo Química Arena was raised by the presenter Ulisses Costa and Duílio opened the game by stating that he requested more tickets: “Of course we asked for 7 or 8 thousand tickets for Flamengo. We try to trade by percentage, but unfortunately that’s not how it works. This is already a practice that has been carried out for many years. If we give in here, we will have the right there. We will have 4,000 fewer Corinthians fans, but we will have another 44,000 in our favor and we will have 4,000 there at Maracanã”, he concludes.