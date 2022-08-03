Website pays in dollars for those who use social networks. It’s trustable? find it out

Making extra money without leaving home and on the internet is the dream of many people these days. With just a few clicks, some people promise to get good numbers, without having to invest any money. Everything happens through platforms aimed at performing micro tasks.

One of the sites that has been more publicized in this regard is the everve, a platform that promises to pay Brazilian users in dollars. To make the extra money, subscribers need to take actions on social media. They involve, for example, logging into the social network.

Also, users can earn money by liking photos, following profiles, commenting and watching live streams. For each task performed, a monetary value is transferred. When the minimum withdrawal amount is reached, the customer can then redeem it.

Dollar payments

Based in Bulgaria, Everve is an international company. Therefore, the payments offered by her are in dollars. The minimum withdrawal amount is US$7, approximately R$38 at the current exchange rate.

Unlike other micro-task sites that pass rewards via PayPal, Everve site users must open an account with sites like Yandex Money, QIWI, and Payeer. Payments are not made via PIX as it circulates on the internet.

But, after all: is the site reliable? Does he pay subscribers?

According to information from those who have used the service, the Everve platform seems to be reliable and secure, as it has a well-built website filled with convincing information.

However, regarding the payments, no evidence or reliable sources were found to guarantee the deposits. That is, it is not possible to know in short whether the platform makes payments to those who fulfill the micro tasks. To learn more about it, visit the everve.net tool.