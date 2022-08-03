what changes and how to use new technology

On Thursday 4th, São Paulo will premiere the 5G network. With the activation of the technology, the capital of São Paulo will become the fifth city in the country to receive high-speed internet, after Brasília, Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre and João Pessoa.

According to the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), the 5G operation in São Paulo should rely on the activation of around 900 antennas. It is equivalent to 20% of the total base of 4,500 antennas already installed in São Paulo for 4G traffic.

The agency’s forecast is that the ultrafast internet will reach all cities in Brazil by December 2029. The fifth generation of mobile internet promises a revolution in connection, with ultrafast speed and low latency (delay between sending and receiving information ).

With the announcement of the technology’s activation, doubts arose about how to use it and what changes for internet users. See answers to the most frequently asked questions:

1) Do I need to change my cell phone to activate 5G?

To have access to the 5G network, you must have a smartphone enabled to operate on the new frequencies, auctioned in 2021 by Anatel. Today, there are just over 50 smartphone models with compatible technology to take advantage of the best of the network. These devices are the most expensive on the market, such as Apple’s iPhones 12 and 13, and Samsung models, such as the S22, among others.

2) Will the 4G internet continue to work?

Yup. Cell phones that use 4G, 3G and 2G networks will not stop working with the arrival of 5G. The difference, however, is in the speed: 5G can reach up to 100 times more than the average of 4G in Brazil.

3) And the fixed internet? How is it?

The mobile network will not be replaced by 5G, although it is much more powerful and faster than the home internet.