What is the decision to turn off a brain-dead person’s devices like?

  • Michelle Roberts
  • BBC News online health editor

Hollie Dance and her son Archie

Credit, Hollie Dance

photo caption,

Archie, pictured with his mother Hollie Dance, who asked for more time to allow her son to recover

The iconic case of 12-year-old British boy Archie Battersbee is extremely rare. With a very serious brain injury, he may have turned off the devices that keep him alive. At least that’s the decision of the medical team that takes care of the boy. But this decision generated not only anguish for the family, but many debates and battles in the courts.

For a small number of children who become seriously ill each year, medicine has reached its limits, explains Professor Dominic Wilkinson, a medical ethicist and consultant neonatologist at the University of Oxford.

“For kids like Archie, doctors can’t make them better, and advanced medical techniques and technologies can end up doing more harm than good. Sometimes all medicine can do is prolong the inevitable.”

Wilkinson says that in the vast majority of cases, parents and doctors can work together to decide what would be best for a critically ill child. Sometimes teams may need outside help to reach an agreement.

